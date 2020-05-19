Britta Meyer Rock Joins Claris as New VP of Marketing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claris International Inc., the Apple subsidiary known for its leading low-code development platform, expands its executive team by welcoming Britta Meyer Rock as its new VP of Marketing.

Britta will lead all aspects of the Claris marketing strategy and execution, including brand and performance marketing, community engagement, and customer lifecycle management.

"We couldn't ask for a more accomplished marketing leader to join our organization," said Claris CEO Brad Freitag. "The energy and intelligence Britta brings to all of her work will be a huge boost to an already stellar marketing team. Whether she's highlighting amazing modern apps developed by our community, bringing more developers into Claris Connect, or cementing our leadership position in the rapidly expanding low-code market, Britta's skills are going to compliment those of the leadership team, and bolster customer commitment."

Britta joins Claris from WageWorks where she previously served as CMO and played a pivotal role in furthering the company's brand presence, increasing market share, and supporting sales to drive revenue growth. Britta also brings more than twenty years of leadership experience in marketing, holding executive positions at companies that specialize in social technologies and enterprise software as a service (SaaS).

"I find Claris' three decades of success just as impressive as the company's dedication to continued evolution," said Britta. "My career has always been about making the most innovative technologies available to the business community and I'm extremely passionate about joining this movement and helping the team create and execute marketing strategies that drive even better results."

About Claris International Inc.

Claris International Inc. is the creator of the world's leading rapid, low-code development platform, offering a suite of services that empower problem solvers to drive digital transformation in businesses large and small. The company has more than 1 million active users globally across SMBs and the Fortune Global 500. Claris is an Apple subsidiary with an unmatched record of business success of more than 80 consecutive profitable quarters. Claris is headquartered in California with operations worldwide, including London, Paris, Munich, Tokyo, Beijing, and Sydney.

