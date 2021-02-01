Brittany Aldean Launches Clip-in Hair Extensions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldean has joined forces with Harper Ellis Style to create a collection of clip-in hair extensions with a focus of finding your beauty icon within. The @xobrittaldean Instagram account gained over 100K followers just days after Aldean made the announcement of something coming.

Brittany Aldean wearing her new clip-in hair extensions in the color The Brittany

The beauty guru's new endeavor will initially include seven brass-free colors formulated by top color specialists in the industry in what Aldean is calling the Icon Collection. The seven colors will include The Everest, The Maui, The Dolly, The Posh, The Brittany, The Havana, and The Roman—intentionally named by Aldean. "The Maui is for my dimensional golden blondes, and it reminds me of the golden sunsets in Hawaii where Jason and I spent our honeymoon," said Aldean.

Each color will come in two lengths, 16 inches, and 22 inches, and will feature color-coded clips with a color key for insertion. The clip-in hair extensions will also include a silicone band that will allow the hair to lay flat for comfort. The wefts are 100% human Remy hair and double drawn from root to end to provide quality and thickness throughout.

"I've always trusted my stylists to take care of my hair, and I want everyone to get that same amazing advice as well—but from the comfort of your own home. This past year has been hard on so many of us, and I want everyone who wears these clip-ins to gain back their confidence they might have lost. I truly want you all to feel like a beauty icon," said Aldean.

While the Icon Collection covers the more popular hair color trends, a Classics Collection will release in the Spring to expand the availability of color matching. "I want to keep all hair colors in mind so that everyone can find their inner beauty icon," said Aldean.

Pre-sale of the Icon Collection launches Feb. 1, 2021, with limited quantities available. Shop the colors and view the hair by visiting xobrittaldean.com.

Follow Britt by Harper Ellis Style on Instagram at xobrittaldean.

About: Britt by Harper Ellis Style is a beauty brand curated with love by Brittany Aldean and designed to inspire the beauty icon in you.

