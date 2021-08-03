Brittany Hershkowitz Joins MikeWorldWide as Senior Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, today announced the hiring of Brittany Hershkowitz as Senior Vice President in its award-winning consumer marketing practice. Based in the firm's Los Angeles market, Brittany will play a key role in growing the firm's west coast presence through new client and talent acquisition, team development, and cross-practice integration, working closely with all client sectors and teams across its global footprint under MWW's one P&L structure.

Brittany brings strong experience in brand strategy, cultural immersion and entertainment having built integrated campaigns and digital-first programming for an array of consumer facing industries from CPG and QSR to spirits and cannabis. She will play a key leadership role in the firm's CorpSumer™ integration--the intersection of traditional consumer marketing and corporate reputation management, which the firm has defined as the most impactful method to reach modern stakeholders who care about a brand's corporate values and behavior as much as the product or service they offer.

"Brittany's ability to craft compelling, integrated storytelling rooted in strategy, creative ideation and cultural insights is the embodiment of MWW's mission to inspire stakeholder action for our clients," said Michael W. Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Her multi-dimensional expertise developing brand activations in the CorpSumer world across traditional and digital media is a valuable asset as brands navigate new marketing approaches in a more integrated and nimbler post-covid world."

Prior to MWW, Brittany helped build and lead the west coast brand and entertainment work for BCW Global which focused on strategy, purpose-driven communications, and executive thought leadership for brands primarily in the entertainment, consumer tech, food and beverage, and liquor spaces, including TikTok, Chipotle, Eventbrite, BET Networks, Fox Home Entertainment, Jaguar Land Rover and Moet & Chandon, among others.

About MikeWorldWide

Thirty-four years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

