Britten Makes It Big On World Soccer Stage

Promoting Allstate's sponsorship of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), the 14' x 20' set of goalkeeper gloves appropriately plays on the insurance giant's "In Good Hands" tagline. Octagon Chicago , a global sports and event agency, approached Britten, Inc. with the unique selfie-sign idea back in early May. After design collaboration and artwork approval, a 10-person Britten team fabricated and installed the 2,000-pound sculpture in just six days.

"Our new CNC carving technology includes 3D laser scanning," says Britten's Sr. Industrial Designer, Wayne Stiles. "It allows us to quickly transform ideas, drawings, photos, or digital files into indoor or outdoor foam replicas of any size or detail.

"Event marketers are increasingly moving beyond 2D signage by utilizing Foam3D™, Wayne continues. It's a new form of advertising that's incredibly exciting for stadium fans and attendees, perfect for photo opportunities and viral shares on social media."

HANDS ACROSS AMERICA

Debuting June 5th at the Venezuela vs. Mexico matchup at Atlanta, Georgia's, Mercedes-Benz Stadium , Britten, Inc.'s promotional handiwork continues on an eight stadium American tour through early July. CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament tour dates include stops at California's Rose Bowl, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, and Toyota Stadium in Dallas.

"Soccer brings communities together, and Allstate believes that's worth protecting," says Paul Britten, CEO. "Britten is honored we could lend a hand in helping promote that mission to millions of dedicated fans."

