BritWeek 2020 Extends Online Performances Following Popular Demand

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BritWeek In House, the revitalized annual celebration recognizing creativity and innovation between the United Kingdom and United States, is extending its online performances one more day due to popular demand.

In response to the worldwide lockdown, BritWeek is hosting a series of online events which launched Saturday April 25, 2020 and is now extended through Saturday, May 2, 2020.

"Every day at 10 a.m. PDT, viewers can tune in and engage in dynamic performances in dance, music, theatre and conversations with some of the world's most iconic artists and innovators," said Nigel Daly OBE, Chairman of BritWeek.

Highlight performances include the National Theatre performing 'Twelfth Night' from London as well as Joshua Bell and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields performing the exclusive world music premiere of Beethoven's 5th Symphony. Newly added and highly-anticipated performances include the LA Opera performing 'Carmen' on Friday and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre closing the week with 'Divining' by Judith Jamison.

"We are thrilled to be able to extend our program to include the world's greatest dance company, Alvin Ailey, to be enjoyed by those all over the globe," said Nigel Lythgoe OBE, Founder of BritWeek.

In celebration of BritWeek In House, BAFTA Los Angeles has also curated a selection of James Bond interviews with creative talents from both sides of the camera, available on britweek.org/bafta-on-bond.

BritWeek dedicates the performances to the healthcare workers, first responders and service providers risking their lives during the worldwide pandemic. BritWeek is committed to raising funds for those severely affected by COVID-19, and enables online donations to be made to Los Angeles organizations Project Angel Food, All In Challenge and UCLA Health directly from the BritWeek website.

Viewers can watch BritWeek In House with a five-star dinner and libation in hand. Viewers can receive a free dessert from Jean-Georges Beverly Hills with an order of $100 from their Curbside Dining menu. A "Cocktail of the Day" is crafted daily and posted on the BritWeek website for viewers to recreate at home, provided by Rhino Williams of Lost Property Bar - Hollywood and THE LAB MAG.

The lineup of online events can be streamed on BritWeek Online via the BritWeek Facebook page and website WWW.BRITWEEK.ORG.

