BRIX Holdings, LLC Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Pamela Hunt

"This is an exciting time to be joining BRIX Holdings. With its strong management team, portfolio of quality brands, and solid shared-services platform, the company is poised for growth," said Hunt. "I look forward to working with the entire BRIX team to support our restaurants and franchise owners and to expanding the BRIX portfolio."

Hunt was most recently vice president of finance and accounting at Bioworld Merchandising, a manufacturer and distributor of headwear and related accessories, where she led all aspects of the company's financial activities. Prior to that, Hunt oversaw the accounting operations of On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, a chain of Tex-Mex casual dining restaurants, as the brand's vice president and controller.

"We are delighted to have Pam join the BRIX team as we reimagine and expand the great consumer brands in our portfolio. Her proven financial expertise and leadership skills, as well as her operational experience, will help drive our next phase of growth," said John Antioco, Chairman of BRIX Holdings.

About BRIX Holdings, LLC:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi brand restaurant management and franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings' portfolio includes the Red Mango® Yogurt Café Juice Bar, Smoothie Factory® Juice Bar, Orange Leaf® and Friendly's®.

