Brixmor Property Group Promotes Key Talent

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today the promotion of Matthew Ryan, an experienced leasing professional and respected leader, to Executive Vice President - President, South, effective January 1, 2019. As such, he will have strategic oversight for approximately 23 million square feet of open-air retail properties, including leasing, specialty leasing and reinvestment activities, and for a team of more than 70 professionals. Mr. Ryan will report to Brian Finnegan, Executive Vice President, Leasing, and will replace Barry Rodenstein, who will be transitioning to a senior redevelopment role, focusing on some of the Company's larger pipeline projects. In addition, Lauren Bottanari has been named Vice President, Leasing in Houston, Texas, replacing Mr. Ryan.

"We are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions. Matt has demonstrated incredible energy, creativity and leadership throughout his tenure with Brixmor, driving value at both the asset and organizational level, and we look forward to his continued contributions. Lauren's proven understanding of the Southwest retail market and track record of execution will drive additional growth in our Southwest portfolio, and Barry's proven leadership will help us unlock value at some of our most significant redevelopment projects. We are very fortunate to have this depth of talent on our team," stated Brian Finnegan, Executive Vice President, Leasing.

Mr. Ryan joined Brixmor in 2012 as a senior leasing professional in the Company's North region and was elevated to Vice President, Leasing, West in 2015. Before joining Brixmor, he served as a broker for Legend Properties, representing retailers and retail landlords in the Philadelphia region. In 2016, Mr. Ryan was named One to Watch in Chain Store Age's Real Estate's 10 under 40; and, in 2013, he was the recipient of the John T. Riordan Professional Education Scholarship from the International Council of Shopping Centers. Mr. Rodenstein joined Brixmor in 2001, and has held several key leadership roles at the company, including most recently serving as President of the South Region. Prior to joining Brixmor, Mr. Rodenstein oversaw the New England Retail Services Division for Trammell Crow Company. Ms. Bottanari joined Brixmor in early 2018 from Weingarten Realty, where she spent five years in various roles, most recently as Regional Leasing Director managing their Texas portfolio encompassing over 60 properties. Previously, Ms. Bottanari was an associate at SRS Real Estate Partners.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 445 retail centers comprise approximately 77 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

