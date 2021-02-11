Brixmor Property Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income was $0.08 per diluted share and $0.21 per diluted share, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income was $0.41 per diluted share and $0.92 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2020 include:

Rent collections continue to improve, with 92.7% of billed based rent for the three months ended December 31, 2020 collected (as of February 5, 2021 )

collected (as of ) Approximately 97% of the Company's annualized base rent ("ABR") is open and operating



See COVID-19 update below for additional information on rent collection levels

Executed 1.4 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 8.0%, including 0.6 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 21.9%

Realized total leased occupancy of 90.7%, anchor leased occupancy of 93.8% and small shop leased occupancy of 83.8%

Leased to billed occupancy spread of 290 basis points, representing $37.6 million of annualized base rent not yet commenced

of annualized base rent not yet commenced Reported a decrease in same property NOI of 6.4%, reflecting $11.2 million of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19

of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19 Reported NAREIT FFO of $99.7 million , or $0.33 per diluted share, reflecting $11.8 million of revenues deemed uncollectible and a $4.0 million reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19

, or per diluted share, reflecting of revenues deemed uncollectible and a reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19 NAREIT FFO included items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, as previously announced, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of ($19.2) million , or ($0.06) per diluted share

, or per diluted share Stabilized $20.9 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 12%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline now totaling $402.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%

of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 12%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline now totaling at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10% Completed $42.0 million of dispositions

of dispositions Redeemed $316 .8 million of Senior Notes due 2022

Key highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include:

Executed 6.2 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 7.3%, including 2.3 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 20.2%

Reported a decrease in same property NOI of 5.4%, reflecting $64.3 million of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19

of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19 Reported NAREIT FFO of $437.8 million , or $1.47 per diluted share, reflecting $67.2 million of revenues deemed uncollectible and a $34.7 million reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19

, or per diluted share, reflecting of revenues deemed uncollectible and a reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19 NAREIT FFO included items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of ($37.7) million , or ($0.13) per diluted share

, or per diluted share Stabilized $113.2 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 10%

of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 10% Completed $127.5 million of dispositions

of dispositions Issued $800.0 million of Senior Notes due 2030 and redeemed $500.0 million of Senior Notes Due 2022; increased total liquidity to $1.6 billion

"The disruption of the last year has not only demonstrated the durability and resilience of our people, our portfolio and our business plan, it has accelerated many trends that will be tailwinds for our business," commented James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and President. "As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the strength of tenant demand to be in our well-located centers, the delivery of accretive reinvestments and our opportunities to drive additional value."

COVID-19 UPDATE

A summary of trends in billed base rent collected, rent deferrals and abatements and total addressed billed base rent follows:

(as of February 5, 2021)

Percent of 2Q20

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of 3Q20

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of 4Q20

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of 2Q20,

3Q20 and 4Q20

Billed Base Rent

Collected Percent of

January 2021

Billed Base Rent

Collected Essential tenants

99.0% 99.0% 99.0% 99.0% 98.5% Hybrid tenants

85.7% 89.4% 91.0% 88.7% 89.0% Other retail / services

73.0% 83.0% 88.5% 81.4% 87.3% Total

85.0% 90.0% 92.7% 89.2% 91.5% Rent deferrals and abatements

9.4% 4.8% 2.2% 5.5% 1.2% Total addressed billed base rent

94.4% 94.8% 94.9% 94.7% 92.7%

All merchandise categories with the exception of fitness / sports and entertainment are greater than 95% open based on ABR

Net reserves associated with base rent during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 represented 71.7% of accrued but uncollected base rent, comprised of net reserves representing 51.5% of rent deferrals (not lease modifications) and 88.2% of accrued but uncollected and unaddressed (under negotiation) base rent

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income was $24.4 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, and $62.1 million , or $0.21 per diluted share, respectively.

and 2019, net income was , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income was $121.2 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, and $274.8 million , or $0.92 per diluted share, respectively.

NAREIT FFO

For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, NAREIT FFO was $99.7 million , or $0.33 per diluted share, and $142.1 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of ($19.2) million , or ($0.06) per diluted share, and ($0.9) million , or ($0.00) per diluted share, respectively.

and 2019, NAREIT FFO was , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended and 2019 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2020 , the Company recognized $11.8 million of revenues deemed uncollectible and a $4.0 million reversal of straight-line rental income, net, primarily related to COVID-19.

, the Company recognized of revenues deemed uncollectible and a reversal of straight-line rental income, net, primarily related to COVID-19. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, NAREIT FFO was $437.8 million , or $1.47 per diluted share, and $572.9 million , or $1.91 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of ($37.7) million , or ($0.13) per diluted share, and ($3.8) million , or ($0.01) per diluted share, respectively.

and 2019, NAREIT FFO was , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. Results for the twelve months ended and 2019 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of , or per diluted share, and , or per diluted share, respectively. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , the Company recognized $67.2 million of revenues deemed uncollectible and a $34.7 million reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19.

Same Property NOI Performance

For the three months ended December 31, 2020 , the Company reported a decrease in same property NOI of 6.4% versus the comparable 2019 period.

, the Company reported a decrease in same property NOI of 6.4% versus the comparable 2019 period. The Company recognized $11.2 million of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19.

of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , the Company reported a decrease in same property NOI of 5.4% versus the comparable 2019 period.

, the Company reported a decrease in same property NOI of 5.4% versus the comparable 2019 period. The Company recognized $64.3 million of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per common share (equivalent to $0.860 per annum) for the first quarter of 2021.

per common share (equivalent to per annum) for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 5, 2021 , representing an ex-dividend date of April 1, 2021 .

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities

During the three months ended December 31, 2020 , the Company stabilized six value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $20.9 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 12% and added 12 new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include five anchor space repositioning projects, five outparcel development projects and two redevelopment projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $45.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 12%.

, the Company stabilized six value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately at an average incremental NOI yield of 12% and added 12 new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include five anchor space repositioning projects, five outparcel development projects and two redevelopment projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 12%. At December 31, 2020 , the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 60 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $402.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%. The in process pipeline includes 21 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $82.4 million at an expected incremental NOI yield of 9 to 14%; 18 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $39.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%; and 21 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $280.7 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

, the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 60 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%. The in process pipeline includes 21 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected incremental NOI yield of 9 to 14%; 18 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%; and 21 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. Due to COVID-19, there is inherent uncertainty as it relates to the Company's reinvestment projects, specifically with respect to expected project scopes, expected stabilization dates and expected NOI yields.

Acquisitions

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , the Company acquired land adjacent to two existing centers for a combined purchase price of $3.4 million .

Dispositions

During the three months ended December 31, 2020 , the Company generated approximately $42.0 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of two shopping centers, as well as three partial properties, comprised of 0.5 million square feet of gross leasable area.

, the Company generated approximately of gross proceeds on the disposition of two shopping centers, as well as three partial properties, comprised of 0.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , the Company generated approximately $127.5 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of ten shopping centers, as well as a land parcel and six partial properties, comprised of 1.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During 2020, the Company's Operating Partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP (the "Operating Partnership"), issued $800.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.05% Senior Notes due 2030 and utilized the net proceeds to repay $500.0 million of its 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022 and outstanding indebtedness under its Revolving Credit Facility and for general corporate purposes.

aggregate principal amount of 4.05% Senior Notes due 2030 and utilized the net proceeds to repay of its 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022 and outstanding indebtedness under its Revolving Credit Facility and for general corporate purposes. At December 31, 2020 , the Company had $1.6 billion of total liquidity, comprised of $370.1 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $1.2 billion of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility. The Company has no debt maturities in 2021 and only $250.0 million of debt maturities in 2022.

GUIDANCE

The Company expects 2021 NAREIT FFO per diluted share of $1.56 – 1.70 and same property NOI growth of (1.0) – 3.0%.

– 1.70 and same property NOI growth of (1.0) – 3.0%. Expectations for 2021 NAREIT FFO:

Do reflect prospective 2021 transaction activity



Do not contemplate any tenants moving to or from a cash basis of accounting, either of which may result in significant volatility in straight-line rental income



Do not include any items that impact FFO comparability, including loss on debt extinguishment, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses, or any one-time items

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2021 estimated net income attributable to common stockholders to NAREIT FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2021E

2021E Per

Diluted Share Net income attributable to common stockholders

$148 - $190

$0.50 - $0.64 Depreciation and amortization

316

1.06 NAREIT FFO

$464 - $506

$1.56 - $1.70

CONFERENCE CALL AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company will host a teleconference on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. To participate, please dial 877.705.6003 (domestic) or 201.493.6725 (international) within 15 minutes of the scheduled start of the call. The teleconference can also be accessed via a live webcast at www.brixmor.com in the Investors section. A replay of the teleconference will be available through midnight ET on February 26, 2021 by dialing 844.512.2921 (domestic) or 412.317.6671 (international) (Passcode: 13713549) or via the web through February 12, 2022 at www.brixmor.com in the Investors section.

The Company's Supplemental Disclosure will be posted at www.brixmor.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available to all interested parties upon request to the Company at [email protected] or 800.468.7526.

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Company presents the non-GAAP performance measures set forth below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or other GAAP financial measures, as an indicator of financial performance and are not alternatives to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results to those calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computation of these non-GAAP performance measures may differ in certain respects from the methodology utilized by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by such other REITs. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from these non-GAAP performance measures are relevant to understanding and addressing financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to net income is presented in the attached table.

NAREIT FFO

NAREIT FFO is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating and financial performance of real estate companies. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control, (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity and (v) after adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that NAREIT FFO is useful to investors in measuring its operating and financial performance because the definition excludes items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company's operating and financial performance, such as depreciation and amortization related to real estate, and items which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating and financial performance more difficult, such as gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets.

Same Property NOI

Same property NOI is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating performance of real estate companies. Same property NOI is calculated (using properties owned for the entirety of both periods and excluding properties under development and completed new development properties which have been stabilized for less than one year) as total property revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, adjustments for revenues deemed uncollectible, ancillary and other rental income, percentage rents and other revenues) less direct property operating expenses (operating costs and real estate taxes). Same property NOI excludes (i) corporate level expenses (including general and administrative), (ii) lease termination fees, (iii) straight-line rental income, net, (iv) accretion of above- and below-market leases and tenant inducements, net, (v) straight-line ground rent expense, and (vi) income / expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that same property NOI is useful to investors in measuring the operating performance of its property portfolio because the definition excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the operating performance of the Company's properties, such as depreciation and amortization and corporate level expenses (including general and administrative), and because it eliminates disparities in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties or the stabilization of completed new development properties during the period presented and therefore provides a more consistent metric for comparing the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 393 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from forward-looking statements is the adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, or any mutations thereof, on the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of the Company, the Company's tenants, the real estate market, the global economy and the financial markets. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us and our tenants significantly, and the extent that it continues to impact the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine and treatment developments and deployment, potential mutations of COVID-19, including SARS-CoV-2 and the response thereto, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and the potential for changes in consumer behavior to be sustained, among others. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information



As of

As of

12/31/20

12/31/19 Assets





Real estate





Land $ 1,740,263

$ 1,767,029 Buildings and tenant improvements 7,714,105

7,593,444 Construction in progress 142,745

148,163 Lease intangibles 566,448

614,964

10,163,561

10,123,600 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,659,448)

(2,481,250) Real estate, net 7,504,113

7,642,350 Cash and cash equivalents 368,675

19,097 Restricted cash 1,412

2,426 Marketable securities 19,548

18,054 Receivables, net 240,323

234,246 Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net 139,260

143,973 Real estate assets held for sale 18,014

22,171 Other assets 50,802

60,179 Total assets $ 8,342,147

$ 8,142,496







Liabilities





Debt obligations, net $ 5,167,330

$ 4,861,185 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 494,116

537,454 Total liabilities 5,661,446

5,398,639







Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares;





305,621,403 and 305,334,144 shares issued and 296,494,411 and 297,857,267





shares outstanding 2,965

2,979 Additional paid-in capital 3,213,990

3,230,625 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,058)

(9,543) Distributions in excess of net income (508,196)

(480,204) Total equity 2,680,701

2,743,857 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,342,147

$ 8,142,496

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

12/31/20

12/31/19

12/31/20

12/31/19















Revenues













Rental income $ 269,308

$ 292,955

$ 1,050,943

$ 1,166,379 Other revenues 102

194

2,323

1,879 Total revenues 269,410

293,149

1,053,266

1,168,258















Operating expenses













Operating costs 31,392

34,738

111,678

124,876 Real estate taxes 42,147

40,785

168,943

170,988 Depreciation and amortization 84,249

82,606

335,583

332,431 Impairment of real estate assets 3,245

6,934

19,551

24,402 General and administrative 23,499

27,141

98,280

102,309 Total operating expenses 184,532

192,204

734,035

755,006















Other income (expense)













Dividends and interest 147

124

482

699 Interest expense (51,791)

(46,936)

(199,988)

(189,775) Gain on sale of real estate assets 11,281

8,501

34,499

54,767 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (17,611)

-

(28,052)

(1,620) Other (2,500)

(575)

(4,999)

(2,550) Total other expense (60,474)

(38,886)

(198,058)

(138,479)















Net income $ 24,404

$ 62,059

$ 121,173

$ 274,773















Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.21

$ 0.41

$ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.21

$ 0.41

$ 0.92 Weighted average shares:













Basic 296,661

298,062

296,972

298,229 Diluted 297,623

299,367

297,899

299,334

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

12/31/20

12/31/19

12/31/20

12/31/19















Net income $ 24,404

$ 62,059

$ 121,173

$ 274,773 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 83,284

81,647

331,558

328,534 Gain on sale of real estate assets (11,281)

(8,501)

(34,499)

(54,767) Impairment of real estate assets 3,245

6,934

19,551

24,402 NAREIT FFO $ 99,652

$ 142,139

$ 437,783

$ 572,942















NAREIT FFO per diluted share $ 0.33

$ 0.47

$ 1.47

$ 1.91 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 297,623

299,367

297,899

299,334















Items that impact FFO comparability













Loss on extinguishment of debt, net $ (17,611)

$ -

$ (28,052)

$ (1,620) Litigation and other non-routine legal expenses (1,582)

(848)

(8,977)

(2,005) Transaction expenses (47)

(96)

(635)

(223) Total items that impact FFO comparability $ (19,240)

$ (944)

$ (37,664)

$ (3,848) Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share $ (0.06)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.01)















Additional Disclosures













Straight-line rental income, net (1) $ (325)

$ 5,376

$ (11,858)

$ 23,427 Accretion of above- and below-market leases and tenant inducements, net 3,272

3,839

13,074

15,230 Straight-line ground rent expense (2) (46)

(33)

(151)

(127)















Dividends declared per share $ 0.215

$ 0.285

$ 0.500

$ 1.125 Dividends declared $ 63,746

$ 84,889

$ 148,234

$ 335,119 Dividend payout ratio (as % of NAREIT FFO) 64.0%

59.7%

33.9%

58.5%















(1) Includes straight-line rental income reversals of $4.0 million and $34.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Straight-line ground rent expense is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.





SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS Unaudited, dollars in thousands





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







12/31/20

12/31/19

Change

12/31/20

12/31/19

Change Same Property NOI Analysis























Number of properties

388

388

-

384

384

- Percent billed

88.0%

89.4%

(1.4%)

88.1%

89.7%

(1.6%) Percent leased

90.8%

92.6%

(1.8%)

91.0%

92.9%

(1.9%)

























Revenues























Base rent

$ 203,955

$ 206,992





$ 814,242

$ 803,851



Expense reimbursements

63,152

64,442





243,599

244,630



Revenues deemed uncollectible

(11,157)

(2,882)





(64,279)

(9,652)



Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

4,669

4,662





18,542

18,112



Percentage rents

590

1,409





4,143

7,335







261,209

274,623

(4.9%)

1,016,247

1,064,276

(4.5%) Operating expenses























Operating costs

(32,012)

(34,713)





(110,317)

(118,008)



Real estate taxes

(41,367)

(39,281)





(163,019)

(161,116)







(73,379)

(73,994)

(0.8%)

(273,336)

(279,124)

(2.1%) Same property NOI

$ 187,830

$ 200,629

(6.4%)

$ 742,911

$ 785,152

(5.4%)

























NOI margin

71.9%

73.1%





73.1%

73.8%



Expense recovery ratio

86.1%

87.1%





89.1%

87.6%





























Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:



























Change

Percent

Contribution





Change

Percent

Contribution



Base rent - excluding COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications)

and rent abatements

$ (682)

(0.3%)





$ 17,459

2.2%



Base rent - COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications)

and rent abatements

(2,355)

(1.2%)





(7,068)

(0.9%)



Revenues deemed uncollectible

(8,275)

(4.2%)





(54,627)

(7.0%)



Net recoveries

(675)

(0.3%)





4,757

0.6%



Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

7

0.0%





430

0.1%



Percentage rents

(819)

(0.4%)





(3,192)

(0.4%)











(6.4%)









(5.4%)





























Reconciliation of Net Income to Same Property NOI























Same property NOI

$ 187,830

$ 200,629





$ 742,911

$ 785,152



Adjustments:























Non-same property NOI

3,430

7,207





22,431

45,398



Lease termination fees

1,710

608





6,238

3,314



Straight-line rental income, net

(325)

5,376





(11,858)

23,427



Accretion of above- and below-market leases and tenant inducements, net

3,272

3,839





13,074

15,230



Straight-line ground rent expense

(46)

(33)





(151)

(127)



Depreciation and amortization

(84,249)

(82,606)





(335,583)

(332,431)



Impairment of real estate assets

(3,245)

(6,934)





(19,551)

(24,402)



General and administrative

(23,499)

(27,141)





(98,280)

(102,309)



Total other expense

(60,474)

(38,886)





(198,058)

(138,479)



Net income

$ 24,404

$ 62,059





$ 121,173

$ 274,773





SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.

