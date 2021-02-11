Brixmor Property Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results
Feb 11, 2021, 16:05 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income was $0.08 per diluted share and $0.21 per diluted share, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income was $0.41 per diluted share and $0.92 per diluted share, respectively.
Key highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2020 include:
- Rent collections continue to improve, with 92.7% of billed based rent for the three months ended December 31, 2020 collected (as of February 5, 2021)
- Approximately 97% of the Company's annualized base rent ("ABR") is open and operating
- See COVID-19 update below for additional information on rent collection levels
- Executed 1.4 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 8.0%, including 0.6 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 21.9%
- Realized total leased occupancy of 90.7%, anchor leased occupancy of 93.8% and small shop leased occupancy of 83.8%
- Leased to billed occupancy spread of 290 basis points, representing $37.6 million of annualized base rent not yet commenced
- Reported a decrease in same property NOI of 6.4%, reflecting $11.2 million of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19
- Reported NAREIT FFO of $99.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, reflecting $11.8 million of revenues deemed uncollectible and a $4.0 million reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19
- NAREIT FFO included items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, as previously announced, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of ($19.2) million, or ($0.06) per diluted share
- Stabilized $20.9 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 12%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline now totaling $402.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%
- Completed $42.0 million of dispositions
- Redeemed $316.8 million of Senior Notes due 2022
Key highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include:
- Executed 6.2 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 7.3%, including 2.3 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 20.2%
- Reported a decrease in same property NOI of 5.4%, reflecting $64.3 million of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19
- Reported NAREIT FFO of $437.8 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, reflecting $67.2 million of revenues deemed uncollectible and a $34.7 million reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19
- NAREIT FFO included items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of ($37.7) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share
- Stabilized $113.2 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 10%
- Completed $127.5 million of dispositions
- Issued $800.0 million of Senior Notes due 2030 and redeemed $500.0 million of Senior Notes Due 2022; increased total liquidity to $1.6 billion
"The disruption of the last year has not only demonstrated the durability and resilience of our people, our portfolio and our business plan, it has accelerated many trends that will be tailwinds for our business," commented James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and President. "As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the strength of tenant demand to be in our well-located centers, the delivery of accretive reinvestments and our opportunities to drive additional value."
COVID-19 UPDATE
- A summary of trends in billed base rent collected, rent deferrals and abatements and total addressed billed base rent follows:
|
(as of February 5, 2021)
|
Percent of 2Q20
|
Percent of 3Q20
|
Percent of 4Q20
|
Percent of 2Q20,
|
Percent of
|
Essential tenants
|
99.0%
|
99.0%
|
99.0%
|
99.0%
|
98.5%
|
Hybrid tenants
|
85.7%
|
89.4%
|
91.0%
|
88.7%
|
89.0%
|
Other retail / services
|
73.0%
|
83.0%
|
88.5%
|
81.4%
|
87.3%
|
Total
|
85.0%
|
90.0%
|
92.7%
|
89.2%
|
91.5%
|
Rent deferrals and abatements
|
9.4%
|
4.8%
|
2.2%
|
5.5%
|
1.2%
|
Total addressed billed base rent
|
94.4%
|
94.8%
|
94.9%
|
94.7%
|
92.7%
- All merchandise categories with the exception of fitness / sports and entertainment are greater than 95% open based on ABR
- Net reserves associated with base rent during the nine months ended December 31, 2020 represented 71.7% of accrued but uncollected base rent, comprised of net reserves representing 51.5% of rent deferrals (not lease modifications) and 88.2% of accrued but uncollected and unaddressed (under negotiation) base rent
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net Income
- For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income was $24.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, and $62.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, respectively.
- For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, net income was $121.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, and $274.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, respectively.
NAREIT FFO
- For the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, NAREIT FFO was $99.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, and $142.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of ($19.2) million, or ($0.06) per diluted share, and ($0.9) million, or ($0.00) per diluted share, respectively.
- During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized $11.8 million of revenues deemed uncollectible and a $4.0 million reversal of straight-line rental income, net, primarily related to COVID-19.
- For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, NAREIT FFO was $437.8 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, and $572.9 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include items that impact FFO comparability, including a loss on extinguishment of debt, net, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses of ($37.7) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, and ($3.8) million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, respectively.
- During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized $67.2 million of revenues deemed uncollectible and a $34.7 million reversal of straight-line rental income, net primarily related to COVID-19.
Same Property NOI Performance
- For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported a decrease in same property NOI of 6.4% versus the comparable 2019 period.
- The Company recognized $11.2 million of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19.
- For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported a decrease in same property NOI of 5.4% versus the comparable 2019 period.
- The Company recognized $64.3 million of revenues deemed uncollectible primarily related to COVID-19.
Dividend
- The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per common share (equivalent to $0.860 per annum) for the first quarter of 2021.
- The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 5, 2021, representing an ex-dividend date of April 1, 2021.
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities
- During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company stabilized six value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $20.9 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 12% and added 12 new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include five anchor space repositioning projects, five outparcel development projects and two redevelopment projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $45.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 12%.
- At December 31, 2020, the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 60 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $402.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%. The in process pipeline includes 21 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $82.4 million at an expected incremental NOI yield of 9 to 14%; 18 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $39.6 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 11%; and 21 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $280.7 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.
- Due to COVID-19, there is inherent uncertainty as it relates to the Company's reinvestment projects, specifically with respect to expected project scopes, expected stabilization dates and expected NOI yields.
Acquisitions
- During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company acquired land adjacent to two existing centers for a combined purchase price of $3.4 million.
Dispositions
- During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company generated approximately $42.0 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of two shopping centers, as well as three partial properties, comprised of 0.5 million square feet of gross leasable area.
- During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company generated approximately $127.5 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of ten shopping centers, as well as a land parcel and six partial properties, comprised of 1.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
- During 2020, the Company's Operating Partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP (the "Operating Partnership"), issued $800.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.05% Senior Notes due 2030 and utilized the net proceeds to repay $500.0 million of its 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022 and outstanding indebtedness under its Revolving Credit Facility and for general corporate purposes.
- At December 31, 2020, the Company had $1.6 billion of total liquidity, comprised of $370.1 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $1.2 billion of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility. The Company has no debt maturities in 2021 and only $250.0 million of debt maturities in 2022.
GUIDANCE
- The Company expects 2021 NAREIT FFO per diluted share of $1.56 – 1.70 and same property NOI growth of (1.0) – 3.0%.
- Expectations for 2021 NAREIT FFO:
- Do reflect prospective 2021 transaction activity
- Do not contemplate any tenants moving to or from a cash basis of accounting, either of which may result in significant volatility in straight-line rental income
- Do not include any items that impact FFO comparability, including loss on debt extinguishment, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and transaction expenses, or any one-time items
- The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2021 estimated net income attributable to common stockholders to NAREIT FFO:
|
(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
2021E
|
2021E Per
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$148 - $190
|
$0.50 - $0.64
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
316
|
1.06
|
NAREIT FFO
|
$464 - $506
|
$1.56 - $1.70
CONNECT WITH BRIXMOR
- For additional information, please visit www.brixmor.com;
- Follow Brixmor on:
- Twitter at https://twitter.com/Brixmor
- Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Brixmor
- Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/brixmorpropertygroup
- YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/Brixmor; and
- Find Brixmor on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/brixmor.
CONFERENCE CALL AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
The Company will host a teleconference on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. To participate, please dial 877.705.6003 (domestic) or 201.493.6725 (international) within 15 minutes of the scheduled start of the call. The teleconference can also be accessed via a live webcast at www.brixmor.com in the Investors section. A replay of the teleconference will be available through midnight ET on February 26, 2021 by dialing 844.512.2921 (domestic) or 412.317.6671 (international) (Passcode: 13713549) or via the web through February 12, 2022 at www.brixmor.com in the Investors section.
The Company's Supplemental Disclosure will be posted at www.brixmor.com in the Investors section. These materials are also available to all interested parties upon request to the Company at [email protected] or 800.468.7526.
NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
The Company presents the non-GAAP performance measures set forth below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) or other GAAP financial measures, as an indicator of financial performance and are not alternatives to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities (calculated in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results to those calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computation of these non-GAAP performance measures may differ in certain respects from the methodology utilized by other REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by such other REITs. Investors are cautioned that items excluded from these non-GAAP performance measures are relevant to understanding and addressing financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to net income is presented in the attached table.
NAREIT FFO
NAREIT FFO is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating and financial performance of real estate companies. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization related to real estate, (ii) gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, (iii) gains and losses from change in control, (iv) impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity and (v) after adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that NAREIT FFO is useful to investors in measuring its operating and financial performance because the definition excludes items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company's operating and financial performance, such as depreciation and amortization related to real estate, and items which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating and financial performance more difficult, such as gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets.
Same Property NOI
Same property NOI is a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure utilized to evaluate the operating performance of real estate companies. Same property NOI is calculated (using properties owned for the entirety of both periods and excluding properties under development and completed new development properties which have been stabilized for less than one year) as total property revenues (base rent, expense reimbursements, adjustments for revenues deemed uncollectible, ancillary and other rental income, percentage rents and other revenues) less direct property operating expenses (operating costs and real estate taxes). Same property NOI excludes (i) corporate level expenses (including general and administrative), (ii) lease termination fees, (iii) straight-line rental income, net, (iv) accretion of above- and below-market leases and tenant inducements, net, (v) straight-line ground rent expense, and (vi) income / expense associated with the Company's captive insurance company. Considering the nature of its business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company believes that same property NOI is useful to investors in measuring the operating performance of its property portfolio because the definition excludes various items included in net income that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the operating performance of the Company's properties, such as depreciation and amortization and corporate level expenses (including general and administrative), and because it eliminates disparities in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties or the stabilization of completed new development properties during the period presented and therefore provides a more consistent metric for comparing the operating performance of the Company's real estate between periods.
ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 393 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.
Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.
SAFE HARBOR LANGUAGE
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from forward-looking statements is the adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, or any mutations thereof, on the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of the Company, the Company's tenants, the real estate market, the global economy and the financial markets. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us and our tenants significantly, and the extent that it continues to impact the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the speed and effectiveness of vaccine and treatment developments and deployment, potential mutations of COVID-19, including SARS-CoV-2 and the response thereto, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and the potential for changes in consumer behavior to be sustained, among others. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information
|
As of
|
As of
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/19
|
Assets
|
Real estate
|
Land
|
$ 1,740,263
|
$ 1,767,029
|
Buildings and tenant improvements
|
7,714,105
|
7,593,444
|
Construction in progress
|
142,745
|
148,163
|
Lease intangibles
|
566,448
|
614,964
|
10,163,561
|
10,123,600
|
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
(2,659,448)
|
(2,481,250)
|
Real estate, net
|
7,504,113
|
7,642,350
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
368,675
|
19,097
|
Restricted cash
|
1,412
|
2,426
|
Marketable securities
|
19,548
|
18,054
|
Receivables, net
|
240,323
|
234,246
|
Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net
|
139,260
|
143,973
|
Real estate assets held for sale
|
18,014
|
22,171
|
Other assets
|
50,802
|
60,179
|
Total assets
|
$ 8,342,147
|
$ 8,142,496
|
Liabilities
|
Debt obligations, net
|
$ 5,167,330
|
$ 4,861,185
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
494,116
|
537,454
|
Total liabilities
|
5,661,446
|
5,398,639
|
Equity
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares;
|
305,621,403 and 305,334,144 shares issued and 296,494,411 and 297,857,267
|
shares outstanding
|
2,965
|
2,979
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
3,213,990
|
3,230,625
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(28,058)
|
(9,543)
|
Distributions in excess of net income
|
(508,196)
|
(480,204)
|
Total equity
|
2,680,701
|
2,743,857
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 8,342,147
|
$ 8,142,496
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/19
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/19
|
Revenues
|
Rental income
|
$ 269,308
|
$ 292,955
|
$ 1,050,943
|
$ 1,166,379
|
Other revenues
|
102
|
194
|
2,323
|
1,879
|
Total revenues
|
269,410
|
293,149
|
1,053,266
|
1,168,258
|
Operating expenses
|
Operating costs
|
31,392
|
34,738
|
111,678
|
124,876
|
Real estate taxes
|
42,147
|
40,785
|
168,943
|
170,988
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
84,249
|
82,606
|
335,583
|
332,431
|
Impairment of real estate assets
|
3,245
|
6,934
|
19,551
|
24,402
|
General and administrative
|
23,499
|
27,141
|
98,280
|
102,309
|
Total operating expenses
|
184,532
|
192,204
|
734,035
|
755,006
|
Other income (expense)
|
Dividends and interest
|
147
|
124
|
482
|
699
|
Interest expense
|
(51,791)
|
(46,936)
|
(199,988)
|
(189,775)
|
Gain on sale of real estate assets
|
11,281
|
8,501
|
34,499
|
54,767
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|
(17,611)
|
-
|
(28,052)
|
(1,620)
|
Other
|
(2,500)
|
(575)
|
(4,999)
|
(2,550)
|
Total other expense
|
(60,474)
|
(38,886)
|
(198,058)
|
(138,479)
|
Net income
|
$ 24,404
|
$ 62,059
|
$ 121,173
|
$ 274,773
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.92
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.92
|
Weighted average shares:
|
Basic
|
296,661
|
298,062
|
296,972
|
298,229
|
Diluted
|
297,623
|
299,367
|
297,899
|
299,334
|
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)
|
Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/19
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/19
|
Net income
|
$ 24,404
|
$ 62,059
|
$ 121,173
|
$ 274,773
|
Depreciation and amortization related to real estate
|
83,284
|
81,647
|
331,558
|
328,534
|
Gain on sale of real estate assets
|
(11,281)
|
(8,501)
|
(34,499)
|
(54,767)
|
Impairment of real estate assets
|
3,245
|
6,934
|
19,551
|
24,402
|
NAREIT FFO
|
$ 99,652
|
$ 142,139
|
$ 437,783
|
$ 572,942
|
NAREIT FFO per diluted share
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 1.47
|
$ 1.91
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
297,623
|
299,367
|
297,899
|
299,334
|
Items that impact FFO comparability
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|
$ (17,611)
|
$ -
|
$ (28,052)
|
$ (1,620)
|
Litigation and other non-routine legal expenses
|
(1,582)
|
(848)
|
(8,977)
|
(2,005)
|
Transaction expenses
|
(47)
|
(96)
|
(635)
|
(223)
|
Total items that impact FFO comparability
|
$ (19,240)
|
$ (944)
|
$ (37,664)
|
$ (3,848)
|
Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share
|
$ (0.06)
|
$ (0.00)
|
$ (0.13)
|
$ (0.01)
|
Additional Disclosures
|
Straight-line rental income, net (1)
|
$ (325)
|
$ 5,376
|
$ (11,858)
|
$ 23,427
|
Accretion of above- and below-market leases and tenant inducements, net
|
3,272
|
3,839
|
13,074
|
15,230
|
Straight-line ground rent expense (2)
|
(46)
|
(33)
|
(151)
|
(127)
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.215
|
$ 0.285
|
$ 0.500
|
$ 1.125
|
Dividends declared
|
$ 63,746
|
$ 84,889
|
$ 148,234
|
$ 335,119
|
Dividend payout ratio (as % of NAREIT FFO)
|
64.0%
|
59.7%
|
33.9%
|
58.5%
|
(1) Includes straight-line rental income reversals of $4.0 million and $34.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.
|
(2) Straight-line ground rent expense is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|
SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS
|
Unaudited, dollars in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/19
|
Change
|
12/31/20
|
12/31/19
|
Change
|
Same Property NOI Analysis
|
Number of properties
|
388
|
388
|
-
|
384
|
384
|
-
|
Percent billed
|
88.0%
|
89.4%
|
(1.4%)
|
88.1%
|
89.7%
|
(1.6%)
|
Percent leased
|
90.8%
|
92.6%
|
(1.8%)
|
91.0%
|
92.9%
|
(1.9%)
|
Revenues
|
Base rent
|
$ 203,955
|
$ 206,992
|
$ 814,242
|
$ 803,851
|
Expense reimbursements
|
63,152
|
64,442
|
243,599
|
244,630
|
Revenues deemed uncollectible
|
(11,157)
|
(2,882)
|
(64,279)
|
(9,652)
|
Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues
|
4,669
|
4,662
|
18,542
|
18,112
|
Percentage rents
|
590
|
1,409
|
4,143
|
7,335
|
261,209
|
274,623
|
(4.9%)
|
1,016,247
|
1,064,276
|
(4.5%)
|
Operating expenses
|
Operating costs
|
(32,012)
|
(34,713)
|
(110,317)
|
(118,008)
|
Real estate taxes
|
(41,367)
|
(39,281)
|
(163,019)
|
(161,116)
|
(73,379)
|
(73,994)
|
(0.8%)
|
(273,336)
|
(279,124)
|
(2.1%)
|
Same property NOI
|
$ 187,830
|
$ 200,629
|
(6.4%)
|
$ 742,911
|
$ 785,152
|
(5.4%)
|
NOI margin
|
71.9%
|
73.1%
|
73.1%
|
73.8%
|
Expense recovery ratio
|
86.1%
|
87.1%
|
89.1%
|
87.6%
|
Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:
|
Change
|
Percent
|
Change
|
Percent
|
Base rent - excluding COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications)
|
$ (682)
|
(0.3%)
|
$ 17,459
|
2.2%
|
Base rent - COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications)
|
(2,355)
|
(1.2%)
|
(7,068)
|
(0.9%)
|
Revenues deemed uncollectible
|
(8,275)
|
(4.2%)
|
(54,627)
|
(7.0%)
|
Net recoveries
|
(675)
|
(0.3%)
|
4,757
|
0.6%
|
Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues
|
7
|
0.0%
|
430
|
0.1%
|
Percentage rents
|
(819)
|
(0.4%)
|
(3,192)
|
(0.4%)
|
(6.4%)
|
(5.4%)
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Same Property NOI
|
Same property NOI
|
$ 187,830
|
$ 200,629
|
$ 742,911
|
$ 785,152
|
Adjustments:
|
Non-same property NOI
|
3,430
|
7,207
|
22,431
|
45,398
|
Lease termination fees
|
1,710
|
608
|
6,238
|
3,314
|
Straight-line rental income, net
|
(325)
|
5,376
|
(11,858)
|
23,427
|
Accretion of above- and below-market leases and tenant inducements, net
|
3,272
|
3,839
|
13,074
|
15,230
|
Straight-line ground rent expense
|
(46)
|
(33)
|
(151)
|
(127)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(84,249)
|
(82,606)
|
(335,583)
|
(332,431)
|
Impairment of real estate assets
|
(3,245)
|
(6,934)
|
(19,551)
|
(24,402)
|
General and administrative
|
(23,499)
|
(27,141)
|
(98,280)
|
(102,309)
|
Total other expense
|
(60,474)
|
(38,886)
|
(198,058)
|
(138,479)
|
Net income
|
$ 24,404
|
$ 62,059
|
$ 121,173
|
$ 274,773
SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.