Brixmor Property Group's ESG Efforts Earn High Ratings From Multiple Organizations

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today it has been recognized by leading organizations for its commitment to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") excellence.

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranked Brixmor first among its peer group, and awarded Brixmor the distinction of four out of five Green Stars for outstanding performance in ESG disclosure. The Company has earned Green Star recognition in all three years of public participation in GRESB. GRESB's annual Real Estate Assessment includes evaluating performance against fourteen aspects through more than 50 performance indicators focused on environmental performance, risk management, and stakeholder engagement. The Company received nearly perfect scores in several areas including Reporting, Policies, Targets and Stakeholder Engagement and performed better than the peer group average in all Management Component aspects and the majority of Performance Component aspects.

In addition to the Green Star designation, Brixmor also earned an "A" rating in GRESB's Public Disclosure Score for the second year in a row. This score reflects the Company's excellence in its material ESG disclosures.

In November 2020, Institutional Investor magazine ranked the Company second among mid-cap REITs for the best financially material ESG disclosures and the communication of strategy and risk management amid Covid-19. Brixmor has also been recognized for its commitment to corporate governance and in June 2020, the Company was recognized as an industry leader by Green Street, ranking second among all public US REITs in Green Street's annual corporate governance rankings.

"We are honored to be recognized for our strong ESG practices, especially in this unprecedented year of challenges presented by COVID-19," said James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our purpose as a Company 'to be the center of the communities we serve' drives our commitment to sound environmental, social and governance practices and recognizes that the stakeholders we serve include our employees, our tenants, the consumers who support our tenants and our investors."

To view the Company's 2019 Corporate Responsibility report, please visit https://www.brixmor.com/why-brixmor/corporate-responsibility.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

