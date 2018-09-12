Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company Debuts New Collections and Design Innovation at the 2019 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company continues to push the boundaries of design innovation. New kitchen and bath suites that reinvigorate classic styles, as well as a category-defying, limited edition product offering, will be at the 2019 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas (Booth N2332).

"Distinctive design has always been a driving force for the Brizo® brand, and we're excited to present new products that truly take that commitment to the next level at KBIS 2019," said Mandy Ellington, Brizo director of brand management. "Inspired by influences of past eras and the strength and beauty found within nature, our latest product offerings not only celebrate a commitment to design, but also display the lengths to which the Brizo brand will go to deliver unparalleled craftsmanship and artistry. The new kitchen and bath collections offer a variety of configurations and styles that provide consumers with even more choices for customization, while the Vettis® Concrete Single-Handle Faucet pushes design and material boundaries with a first-of-its-kind statement piece."

Vettis ® Concrete Faucet – The limited edition Vettis Concrete Faucet is an unprecedented feat of design, engineering and craftsmanship. An extension of the Vettis Bath Collection by Brizo, the single-handle faucet reinterprets the aesthetic of a waterfall, presenting the distinctive sound of water in a laminar flow, grounded in the beauty of concrete. The faucet blends the finest quality of raw materials and an exquisite geometric form to create architectonic harmony, while the sui generis nature of hand-poured concrete gives each faucet a distinct texture, color and style. Embracing an existing material in a truly innovative way, the faucet is made from authentic, fiber-reinforced concrete, while a carefully titrated infusion of pure charcoal provides the signature hue. For more than four years, the Brizo team has worked closely with expert sculptor Christopher Shannon , who meticulously handcrafts each faucet in his small British Columbia studio. Limited to an offering of only 500 units, the Vettis Concrete Faucet is currently available by reservation only on the Brizo website.

