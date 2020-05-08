BRK Announces Confirmation by FINRA for 1 for 1,000,000 Reverse Split

HENDERSON, Nevada, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) the Company wishes to inform its shareholders that the previously proposed reverse split of ratio 1,000,000 to 1 with minimum 100 share yield for shareholders of record, has been given approval by FINRA. The effective date will be May 12, 2020. Michael Kovacocy, Director of Recapitalization, Restructuring and Investor Relations, commented, "With this important achievement, the company has moved significantly closer to its goal of delivering shareholder value and beginning to hit operational objectives." Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK, further commented, "More developments are anticipated in the near term as we look to build upon this important milestone."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

[email protected]

brkincorporated.com

+1-855-702-8275

SOURCE BRK, Inc.

Related Links

https://brkincorporated.com/

