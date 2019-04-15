BRK, Inc. Announces a Key Addition to Its Management Team With the Hiring of Gary Shields as the Company's Chief Technology Officer

HENDERSON, Nevada, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the" Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to announce they have filled a vital position within the management team with the hiring of Gary Shields as the Company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this position, Gary will lead BRK's innovation efforts and will begin to shape and manage the Company's product engineering team. In addition, Mr. Shields will be instrumental in submitting new patent applications and other Intellectual Property protections needed to protect the Company's current and future IP.

Mr. Shields is an accomplished product designer and innovator with the ability to work closely with customers to identify and deliver game changing products and technologies that solve problems and stand out in the market place. Gary's work experience with mission-critical systems design and in the entertainment industry, provides him with hands-on experience in electronics, optics, software and mechanical design. Mr. Shields has shown a deep insight into the Company's products and is eager to push the Company to think bigger and to aim higher. Daniel Serruya BRK, Inc. CEO, commented " given Gary's abilities, we couldn't be happier to have him onboard and leading our innovation systems. In addition, he will begin to drive topline revenue with the onboarding of the Company's new customers."

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc . (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

