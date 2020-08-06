BRK Unveils Its Micro Body Camera System "Iris"

HENDERSON, Nevada, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to announce it is kicking off the development of its Micro-Body "Iris" camera system, a high resolution, high quality, set of wireless cameras which can be affixed directly to any athletic jersey. The "Iris" camera measures 1.59 inches long, 0.75 inches wide and is 0.5 inches thick at the lens. Notwithstanding its micro size, the "Iris" camera system provides motion stabilized Full 8K HD video and audio from up to 24 athletes wearing the "Iris" camera system concurrently. With the rollout of future developments, the product portfolio will expand to include enhanced viewer interactive features. These include control of camera content from Smart TVs, home computers, and various mobile devices. Viewers at home, or in person at an event, will be able to decide which athlete's camera they want to view the action from on their screen.

Mr. Daniel Serruya, CEO, stated: "Our mission is to deliver exceptional new video options that enable consumers to experience live action events in a unique and immersive manner, even if not live at the event. We believe that our camera angles, perspectives and novel consumer engagement platforms will position our clients at the forefront of digital content broadcasting technology, allowing content creators and broadcasters to create new revenue streams and extract more loyalty and value from end customers."

Mr. Michael Kovacocy, Head of Corporate Development and IR, further stated: "" Iris" is a platform that will leverage our IP as efficiently and quickly into a number of verticals as possible – allowing maximum ROI from our commercialization and branding efforts. It is our intent to put marquee products onto marquee athletes and allow fans to come closer to their favourite teams and stars. We also believe that longer term, this will help make "Iris" a platform for entry into the licensed sports merchandise and user generated content markets – with the former expected to be worth USD $30.73bn in 2021. Our business model specifically targets large markets where our IP can be leveraged against significant economies of scale even through very modest initial market penetration."

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, BRK is the next generation in live-action broadcasting technology. We are a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports or esports, and that will allow fans to watch them in action from perspectives that do not exist today. Our niche is that we are a second screen content provider that does not pose a threat to first screen media but rather we provide the opportunity to pioneer complimentary content and campaigns.

