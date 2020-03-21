Broad Coalition Relaunches To Stabilize Employer-provided Health Care Coverage

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Alliance to Fight the 40|Don't Tax My Health Care, a broad-based coalition that successfully led the advocacy effort to repeal the 40% tax on employer-provided health benefits known as the "Cadillac Tax," announced a new effort with the goal of preserving health coverage for working Americans and their families in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has rebranded as the Alliance to Fight for Health Care and will work to make sure families can maintain their job-based health care coverage throughout this global health and economic crisis. This diverse coalition includes employers, labor unions, patient advocacy groups, health plans and many others. We request Congress to urgently consider a number of proposals described in the attached linked document."

"Now, more than ever, Americans need the security that their job-based health coverage will help take care of their families," said James A. Klein, president of the American Benefits Council. "Our diverse coalition fought to protect employer-based coverage from a harmful 40% tax, and now, we will continue our fight as a COVID-19 Rapid Response Team with very specific legislative and regulatory policy proposals to protect the coverage of nearly 180 million Americans."

"Last night, Senate Leader McConnell called-up H.R. 748, the Middle-Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019, to serve as the shell for the CARES Act (COV3). It's fitting that the original 'Cadillac Tax' repeal bill will serve as the vehicle to carry the next coronavirus disaster response package over the finish line."

The Alliance to Fight for Health Care has developed a number of proposals to support the employer-provided health care system for the duration of this crisis and will continue to identify other ideas. Our coalition's proposals focus on the following:

Continuing health care coverage after job loss

Supporting employers offering health care

Stability for health care funds providing coverage for millions of workers

Supporting continuity of health coverage and our nation's health care infrastructure

Policy proposals can be found here.

"The Alliance invites all private sector and public sector employers, labor unions, charitable organizations, health care stakeholders, consumer and patient groups, and others dedicated to maintaining health coverage for Americans during this unprecedented crisis to join us by going to www.fightforhealthcare.com or emailing [email protected]," Klein concluded.

The Alliance to Fight for Health Care, a broad-based coalition comprised of businesses, patient advocates, employer organizations, unions, local governments, health care companies, consumer groups and other stakeholders that support employer-provided health coverage. The Alliance COVID-19 Response Team efforts are designed to provide a unified voice to ensure that employer-provided coverage remains an effective and affordable option for working Americans and their families, especially during times of global health and economic crisis.

