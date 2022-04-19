Broad Ion Beam Technology Market to Grow Two-Fold, Surpassing US$ 628.4 Mn by 2032

China Broad Ion Beam Technology Sales to Increase at 9.5% CAGR During 2022-2032

In the latest study on broad ion beam technology market, Fact.MR highlights key factors including opportunities, latest developments, and challenges expected to influence the growth in the market. The study also offers vital information such as growth drivers, historical outlook, and future forecast across segments including application, end use, and key geographies.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With sales increasing at a CAGR of 8.4%, the global broad ion beam technology market is estimated to reach US$ 628.4 Mn by the end of 2032.

Broad ion beam technology offers various benefits such as process repeatability, high flexibility, superior surface quality, and minimal scattering and optical losses. Driven by this, adoption of broad ion beam technology in material science and semiconductor industries is expected to rise, thereby augmenting the growth in the market.

Likewise, sales of broad ion beam technology are projected to increase in the biological sector owing to high demand for site-specific analysis and material deposition and ablation in surgical procedures.

Besides this, rising need for fuel efficiency and enhanced speed in electrostatic space propulsion is estimated to propel the application of broad beam ion sources or ion thrusters, creating lucrative opportunities for the growth in the market.

For More Valuable Information on Regional Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7209

Growing requirement of minimal physical spluttering and deposition of compounds in reactive etching is projected to increase the use of low-energy noble gas ion beams like helium and argon. This is expected to boost sales in the forthcoming years.

In addition to this, the modulation of chemical and electrical properties, along with nanotube length is achieved by using ion-beam-induced doping and defect generation. This is projected to spur the demand for broad ion beam technology in nano machining.

Besides this, industries such as microelectromechanical systems, photovoltaic solar cells, and semiconductors are using broad ion beam technology for thin-film deposition, multilayer film deposition, and optical multilayering. Driven by this, sales are projected to increase over the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Expected Market Value (2022A) US$ 281.2 Mn Estimated Year Value (2025E) US$ 374 Mn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 628.4 Mn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 8.4%

Key Takeaways:

Based on application, the deposition segment is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

In terms of end use, the optics category is estimated to lead the market, registering growth at CAGR of 9.8% through 2032.

North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the market owing to rising adoption of broad beam ion technology in electronics and semiconductor sectors in the U.S.

is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the market owing to rising adoption of broad beam ion technology in electronics and semiconductor sectors in the U.S. With sales increasing at 9.5% CAGR, China is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Rising focus on cost reduction in the manufacturing sector will increase the application of broad ion beam technology.

Increasing use of broad ion beam technology for shining samples in transmission electron microscopy examination (TEM) will create lucrative prospects for the market.

Restraints:

Complications in operating broad ion beam technology might restrain the demand in the forthcoming years.

Lack of awareness about benefits of broad ion beam technology such as the use of low energy noble gas, and minimal spluttering while etching among end users will hinder sales.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7209

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers profiled in the broad ion beam technology are striving to develop broad ion beam technology with enhanced features such as minimal optical losses, good surface quality, and maximum flexibility to improve sales.

Some of the key players are also adopting inorganic strategies such as partnerships, joint ventures, and mergers to strengthen their global footprint.

For instance,

January 2020 : JEOL Ltd. acquired INTEGRATED DYNAMIC ELECTRON SOLUTIONS, INC., a company specializing in transmission electron microscopy-related technologies.

: JEOL Ltd. acquired INTEGRATED DYNAMIC ELECTRON SOLUTIONS, INC., a company specializing in transmission electron microscopy-related technologies. September 2019 : Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Thermo Scientific Phenom ParticleX desktop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) solution. It is designed to provide automotive suppliers and additive manufacturing facilities with better quality control analysis of materials used in production and development.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Oxford Instruments

Meyer Burger

Veeco Instruments Inc.

4Wave Inc.

Scia Systems GmbH

More Valuable Insights on Broad Ion Beam Technology Market

Fact.MR, in its latest report, offers a comprehensive analysis of the global broad ion beam technology market. This study also covers key factors influencing the future growth opportunities of broad ion beam market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Application:

Etch

Structuring of MEMS, MRAM and sensors.



Metallic and dielectric multilayers



Ion Beam Polishing



Micro structuring



Chemically Assisted Ion Beam Etching



Delayering (Failure Analysis)

MEMS, MRAM and Sensors

TMR sensors



Infrared Sensors



Metal Sensors



Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor



Membrane Type Sensor



Others

Deposition

Thin film deposition



Multilayer film deposition



Infrared sensors



Optical multilayers

Optical Multilayer

Antireflective and gradient coatings



Optical filters

By End-Use:

Semiconductor

MEMS

MOEMS

Optics

Optoelectronics

Sensors

Storage devices

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle-East and Africa

and South America

Key Questions Covered in the Broad Ion Beam Technology Market Report

Who are the prominent manufacturers in the global broad ion beam technology market?

Which region is estimated to exhibit fastest growth in the global broad ion beam technology market?

What is the projected market size of the broad ion beam technology market in 2022?

Which are the factors hindering the growth in the global broad ion beam technology market?

What is the estimated value of the global broad ion beam technology market during 2022-2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Broad Ion Beam Technology Domain

MEMS Sensor Market: Increasing demand for lightweight and energy-efficient sensors in electronic devices is projected to propel the application of MEMS sensors. Furthermore, manufacturers are developing next-generation MEMS sensors using the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual reality (VR). Such technological advancements are projected to spur demand for MEMS sensor among end users.

Current Sensor Market: The global current sensor market is expected to witness significant growth owing to rising demand for detection of electric current in wires in the telecommunication and semiconductor industries. Also, growing safety concerns and favorable regulatory policies in the automotive industry will augment the use of current sensors in the forthcoming years.

Flat Panel Detector Based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Market: The global flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT (FPD-based X-Ray for CBCT) market is projected to reach US$ 3.2 Bn in 2022. Growth is attributed to rising requirement for obtaining innovative and precision-based imaging techniques to achieve better diagnostic outcomes.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Fact.MR