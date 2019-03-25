Broadband Forum initiates Broadband Network Gateway Disaggregation project for flexible network scalability

WARSAW, Poland, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new project designed to facilitate Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) scalability by creating a more agile architecture has been launched by Broadband Forum.

The Broadband Forum's BNG Disaggregation project addresses the increased bandwidth demands being placed on BNGs – a result of the exponential growth in broadband demand and acceleration in video consumption across devices, as well as the incorporation of additional bandwidth-hungry functionalities. BNG Disaggregation also simplifies network operation, as without it operators are forced to deploy and manage multiple BNGs across numerous locations closer to the network edge to address load spreading.

These factors have created challenges in control plane and user plane scaling, as well as geographical-related issues such as fragmented IP pool management, under-utilized control plane and complex operation and management for software upgrades and service provisioning.

To solve these challenges, BNG Disaggregation will define the architecture and requirements for a disaggregated BNG control plane and user plane which separates the control plane and data plane. This will bring benefits such as centralized locations for configuration and IP address management, leading to faster delivery of new services. The work will also ensure the control plane and user plane can be easily scaled according to customer demand.

"As demand for both broadband and bandwidth-hungry video applications grows, the disaggregation of the BNG for scalability is critical to mitigate issues created by distributed BNG deployments," said Kevin Foster, Chairman of Broadband Forum. "Over the years, BNGs have also had to evolve to support new functionalities such as management of multiple types of accesses, transport encapsulations and customers. This work will ensure flexible scalability through a simplified and agile architecture."

For more information on Broadband Forum's BNG Disaggregation project and other areas of focus within the Access & Transport Architecture Work Area, watch this summary video from Project Stream and Work Area Director Dave Sinicrope, of Ericsson.

For more information about Broadband Forum, visit: https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

About Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry's leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members' passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

A non-profit industry organization composed of the industry's leading broadband operators, vendors, and thought leaders, our work to date has been the foundation for broadband's global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum's flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

Our free technical reports and white papers can be found at https://www.broadband-forum.org/.

Follow us on Twitter @Broadband_Forum and LinkedIn.

For more information about Broadband Forum, please go to https://www.broadband-forum.org or follow @Broadband_Forum on Twitter. For further information please contact Brian Dolby on +44 (0) 7899 914168 or brian.dolby@proactive-pr.com or Jayne Brooks on +44 (0) 1636 704 888 or jayne.brooks@proactive-pr.com.

SOURCE Broadband Forum

Related Links

https://www.broadband-forum.org

