Broadband Forum's 2019 Ultra-fast Broadband Acceleration Seminar (UFBB BASe) emerges as Europe's must-attend event for connectivity technology innovators

DEN HAAG, The Netherlands, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discussing the latest broadband advancements and featuring some of the industry's most renowned figures, the Ultra-fast Broadband Acceleration Seminar (UFBB BASe) has established itself as Europe's most important broadband access event. An event created by technology innovators for technology leaders who are looking for actionable solutions that will take connectivity in Europe to a new level, UFBB BASe has tapped into a real need among tech-savvy broadband leaders with double digit growth this year.

Led by Broadband Forum for the first time this year, the three-day event in Den Haag, the Netherlands, gave exclusive insight into the future of the broadband ecosystem, addressing some of the most pressing issues in the broadband industry. These included the latest advancements in copper and fiber access, including discussion on the importance of Quality of Experience (QoE) and interoperability, the evolution of 5G, advice on mastering the Connected Home and the latest developments in CloudCO.

"The quality of our speakers, agenda, and laser focus on actionable content for our tech-savvy participants brought in a record number of UFBB BASe attendees who appreciated the wealth of up-to-date insights from industry experts," said Bernd Hesse, BASe Chair at Broadband Forum. "Produced in conjunction with TNO but enhanced by Broadband Forum's deep industry expertise, this combination enriched UFBB BASe and took the conference to a new level. It brought together stellar speakers with technology deep dives, best practices for broadband deployment and presented a 360-degree view of the broadband ecosystem driving Europe's next-generation networks and the innovations needed to meet consumer connectivity demands of tomorrow. UFBB BASe has proven itself to be an event like no other – providing tech leaders in Europe with the knowledge they need to shape the future of broadband and connectivity."

Over the course of the event, industry innovators and event sponsors – including Platinum sponsors Calix, F-Secure, GiGA Wire Alliance, Go!Foton, and Huawei Technologies; Silver Sponsors Actelis Networks, AVM, devolo, Domos, EXFO, InCoax, MoCA Access, NetComm and Nokia, and Bronze sponsor ASSIA – shared penetrating real-word insights into the latest technologies being used in the broadband ecosystem, as well as best practices for success.

Operator executives also took to the stage to share their perspectives, with the line-up featuring A1 Telekom, Deutsche Telekom, Openreach, Orange, Post Luxembourg, Proximus, Swisscom, and VXFIBER. A plethora of industry experts completed the agenda, with Light Reading Editor-in-Chief Ray LeMaistre, analysts Michael Dargue, of Cartesian, and Michael Philpott, Consumer Services Senior Practice Leader at Ovum, and TNO's Dr. Bart Kamphorst, as well as regulators from Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, also speaking.

Following the success of the event, planning for UFBB BASe 2020 is already underway with the conference due to take place in Den Haag again next June.

"Developed by technology innovators for technology leaders, UFBB BASe combined the best elements of TNO's highly regarded event with Broadband Forum's vastly successful BASe series," said Geoff Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at Broadband Forum. "We are delighted that the first event led by Broadband Forum has been such a resounding success. We are looking forward to building this further with next year's agenda as we establish the conference as one of the most important on the calendar of anyone looking to shape the future of broadband in Europe across 5G, Connected Home, Cloud, and any access technology and the connected experience of consumers – whether wireless or wireline. We announced at the conference that we'll be hosting the event June 23-25 in 2020, so we highly recommend that tech leaders from around the world mark it on their calendars and stay tuned for more details!"

Broadband Forum will be hosting a variety of BASe events throughout the rest of 2019, including two concurrent workshops on October 15 at Broadband World Forum in Amsterdam on Connected Home and 5G, and its annual BASe North America event on October 26. Watch the Broadband Forum BASe Series webpage for more information.

