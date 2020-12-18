Broadbeam Media Unveils Proprietary Technology Platform

"We are excited to unveil Optics, a one-of-a-kind technology platform as yet another option we can lean into when working with clients to provide the most efficient media buys," said Alex Sapoznikov, Executive Vice President, Analytics and Data Strategy, Broadbeam Media. "Optics enables our client teams to make faster and smarter buying decisions by instantly accessing the most current and thorough consumer, ratings and performance data."

The Optics algorithm is fully customizable by weighting client-specific goals across key factors including:

Quality

Efficiency

Response

Velocity

Potential

"As marketers who turn insights into action, we are excited to work with Broadbeam Media leveraging the power of this new system to get more value out of our media," said Andy Dischmann, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at One Partners, "As media gets more complicated and more expensive, Optics helps us get more for less."

About Broadbeam Media

Broadbeam Media is a full-service, independent performance media agency that approaches media planning and buying by finding pockets of undervalued inventory in the fragmented video landscape, including linear television, advanced TV and digital. Using research-driven strategy, the agency utilizes proprietary tools to evaluate opportunities, find the most valuable impressions across all inventory and targets and optimize returns. In addition to an in-house research team that creates custom client solutions for evaluation and reporting, Broadbeam Media also extends production support for new media creative and video needs. Based in New York and Boston, the company is a subsidiary of Active International.

