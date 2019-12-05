Broadcast and Presentation Information For Genworth Financial 2019 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) will offer a listen-only broadcast of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. (ET), December 12, 2019. The accompanying slide presentation materials will be posted to the company's website, http://investor.genworth.com, by 2:00 p.m. (ET) on December 12, 2019.

The broadcast will be accessible via telephone only. The dial-in number for the event is

888 208.1820 or 323 794.2110 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 3970171.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com.

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com. From time to time, Genworth's publicly traded subsidiaries, Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, separately release financial and other information about their operations. This information can be found at http://genworth.ca and http://www.genworth.com.au.

SOURCE Genworth Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.genworth.com

