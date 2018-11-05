Broadcom Inc. and HCL Technologies Announce a Global Preferred Services Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NOIDA, India, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, and HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced a global preferred services partnership agreement.

Effective immediately, HCL becomes the preferred services partner for Broadcom's enterprise software products (part of former CA Technologies) and will provide professional services, education and training services. Broadcom customers will have access to HCL's technological expertise across consulting, implementation, upgrade and support services. In addition, the majority of Broadcom's professional services personnel with expertise including Agile, CyberSecurity and DevOps will transition to HCL. Broadcom's Mainframe and US Public Sector professional services group will continue to operate as-is outside of this partnership agreement.

"This partnership represents an important building block as we grow our infrastructure software capabilities advanced by the acquisition of CA Technologies last month," said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom. "We believe our partnership, which spans more than a decade, and HCL's strength in Digital and IT Infrastructure will help us jointly deliver the expertise needed to support our customer's mission-critical infrastructure software."

"This collaboration highlights our strong and growing relationship with Broadcom," said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies. "We will create a new Center of Excellence with dedicated focus on Broadcom enterprise software products to provide broad capabilities and solutions for a superior customer experience. This will also create another strong differentiating edge to our existing IT Services portfolio."

The partnership between HCL and Broadcom aligns to HCL's overall growth strategy for its high-momentum Mode 2 services in the Digital, Cloud and Cybersecurity space.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global technology company that helps global enterprises re–imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 43 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 8.2 billion, for 12 Months ended 30th September 2018. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1–2–3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering & R&D services, leveraging DRYiCE™ Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience–centric and outcome–oriented integrated offerings of Digital & Analytics, IoT WoRKS™, Cloud Native Services and Cybersecurity & GRC services to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem–driven, creating innovative IP–partnerships to build products and platforms business. HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi–service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Travel, Transportation & Logistics and Government. With 127,875 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit www.hcltech.com

