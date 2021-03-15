Broadcom Inc. and Morgan Stanley to Host Broadband Teach-In

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, and Morgan Stanley will host a webcast to showcase Broadcom's broadband franchises on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rich Nelson, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Set-Top Box and Cable Modem Products Division, and Greg Fischer, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Broadband Carrier Access Products, will present.

A live audio webcast and replay along with presentation materials will be available for 90 days at investors.broadcom.com under Events & Presentations.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc., (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Contact:

Ji Yoo

Broadcom Inc.

Investor Relations

408-433-8000

[email protected]

