Broadcom Inc. to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced that Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 7:20 a.m. PT.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc., (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

