"Broadening the Movement: Housing as a National Priority in 2020"

Thursday, January 16, 2020

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM EST

The National Press Club, Holeman Lounge

Hosted by the Opportunity Starts at Home Campaign

The early months of 2020 will be a pivotal moment that shapes the national agenda. The president is expected to give his State of the Union Address and will also unveil his fourth budget proposal, and voters will start heading to the polls to decide the Democratic presidential nominee. For too long, the critical importance of stable, affordable housing has been overlooked as a top national priority. But powerful new constituencies are mobilizing, and elected officials have an unprecedented mandate from the public to enact bold solutions.

The nation's housing affordability crisis has reached historic heights. Skyrocketing rents are crushing households in urban, suburban, and rural areas across the country. Since 1960, renters' incomes have increased 5% while rents have risen 61%. According to a recent national poll, 60% of the public now says that housing affordability is a "serious problem" where they live, which is up an astounding 21 points since 2016. Also, 8 in 10 people say that the President and Congress should "take major action" to make housing more affordable.

The housing crisis spills over into many other national priorities. Research shows that a lack of stable, affordable housing causes and exacerbates negative outcomes in health, education, economic growth, civil rights, food security, criminal justice, and more. It makes sense, then, that leading organizations from these various sectors are coming together to join in the advocacy for more affordable homes. Through the Opportunity Starts at Home campaign, these "unusual suspects" are working shoulder-to-shoulder to urge Congress to enact an ambitious set of housing policy solutions.

At this event, the audience will hear from a panel featuring senior leaders of Opportunity Starts at Home, including:

Clarence Anthony , CEO and Executive Director, National League of Cities

, CEO and Executive Director, National League of Cities Fatima Goss Graves , President and CEO, National Women's Law Center

, President and CEO, National Women's Law Center DeAnna Hoskins , President and CEO, JustLeadershipUSA

, President and CEO, JustLeadershipUSA Sister Donna Markham , President and CEO, Catholic Charities USA

, President and CEO, Catholic Charities Dr. Megan Sandel , MD, Pediatrician and Principal Investigator, Children's HealthWatch

, MD, Pediatrician and Principal Investigator, Children's HealthWatch Diane Yentel , President and CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition

, President and CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition Mike Koprowski , National Director, Opportunity Starts at Home Campaign

