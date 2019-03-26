BroadJump Introduces PharmaPricer

PharmaPricer takes data received directly from pharmacy wholesalers to break down volume by GPO, retail, 340b and WAC accounts. "PharmaPricer organizes values by pricing, market share and spend volume, providing transparency into a healthcare organization's pharmaceutical expense categories. This insight allows organizations to identify savings opportunities without having to adjust formulary," says Lauren Davis, Product Director of Medical-Surgical Solutions. In addition, healthcare organizations can use PharmaPricer to monitor volatile pricing during drug shortages. PharmaPricer uses neutral, unbiased data representing all major GPOs to assess account-specific opportunities, showing healthcare organizations exactly where they stand against the market.

PharmaPricer integrates seamlessly with BroadJump's suite of applications to provide healthcare organizations with a clear view of their overall expense. The BroadJump Client Management team offers support every step of the way to identify savings opportunities, provide market insights and prepare for supplier negotiations.

