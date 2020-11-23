BroadPeak Global LP, a new industrials, materials and chemicals private equity firm, debuts

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Stephen Toy, previously Founding Member and Co-Head of WL Ross & Co. LLC and Global Head of Private Equity at Invesco Private Capital; and Mr. Nadim Qureshi, previously Managing Partner and Head of Industrials and Chemicals at WL Ross & Co. LLC and Invesco Private Capital; have formed BroadPeak Global LP, an independent private equity firm dedicated to opportunistic buyouts and special situations transactions in the global industrials, materials and chemicals sectors.

The two co-founders are joined by Mr. Geoffrey Lim and Ms. Jackie Zheng, both former senior investment professionals at Invesco Private Capital, and Mr. Ademola Adewale-Sadik.

Members of the BroadPeak Global team have been working closely together since 2014 and have developed a strong collective track record , with over $2 billion of equity deployed across the industrials, materials, chemicals and other sectors in North America, Asia and Europe. The senior members of the BroadPeak Global team have over 20 years of private equity and industry experience, and have led or participated in investments totaling over $10 billion in aggregate deal value over the course of their professional careers.

BroadPeak Global is distinguished by its deep sector expertise in materials, specialty and diversified chemicals, steel and aluminum as well as general industrial and manufacturing. BroadPeak Global is further distinguished by its focus on highly strategic and complex transactions, including special situations and carve-outs on a global or multi-regional scale, often through close partnerships with strategic players and management teams.

"Nadim and I are very excited about BroadPeak Global, whose strategy and focus are critical elements to succeed in today's private equity marketplace. We believe the team is well-positioned and prepared to resume its excellent work and investment performance in the industrials, materials and chemicals sectors as an independent firm," said BroadPeak Global Co-Founder and Managing Partner Stephen Toy.

"The team consists of experienced and diverse private equity and operating professionals who are passionate about their work and driven by BroadPeak Global's commitment to delivering the highest-quality investment experience, not only to our clients, but also to the businesses in which we invest and the management teams with whom we partner," said BroadPeak Global Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mr. Qureshi.

BroadPeak Global is advised by a team of highly seasoned and respected industry leaders who provide sourcing coverage, industry and market insight and operational and governance guidance. The team is further supported by its strong network of strategic relationships across North America, Asia and the Middle East.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any specific investment product sponsored by, or investment services provided by BroadPeak Global or its affiliates. Any such offer may be made only to qualified investors by means of delivery of a confidential Private Placement Memorandum or similar materials that contain a description of the material terms of such investment. No sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make the offer, solicitation or sale. Private investments involve a high degree of risk, and therefore should be undertaken only by prospective investors capable of evaluating and bearing the risks such an investment represents. Advisory services are provided by BroadPeak Global LP, a registered investment advisor.

For further information, please visit www.broadpeakglobal.com or contact [email protected].

