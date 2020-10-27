BroadPoint Launches Cloud Fund Accounting Solution: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Fund Accounting for Nonprofits

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPoint , a Gold-certified, Microsoft Dynamics Partner for enterprise resource planning (ERP) in Washington, D.C., is thrilled to release its nonprofit version of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. BroadPoint's SaaS-based Dynamics 365 Business Central financial management solution is tailored for nonprofits to include fund accounting, advanced allocations, and budgeting functionality. This modern solution for Fund Accounting takes advantage of Dynamics 365 Business Central out-of-the-box functionality, including powerful data visualization capabilities, and seamlessly extends it to handle all aspects of nonprofit accounting.

"Business Central Fund Accounting changes the game for nonprofits," says Scott Stevenson, BroadPoint's vice president of ERP Solutions. "Our expert team developed a solution that literally is Business Central, with the same UX and UI. But it's optimized with integrated, advanced allocations and fund accounting."

BroadPoint has 100+ staff and decades of not-for-profit experience. BroadPoint's Dynamics 365 Business Central-powered Fund Accounting solution provides timely, accurate reports to funders — which increases donor funding and allows nonprofits to focus on their mission.

"We saw nonprofits settling for cumbersome, outdated fund accounting systems or add-ons," says Stevenson. "Now they can efficiently manage funds, allocations, and spending to track growth and stay ahead of reporting — all while in the cloud, and without losing what they love about Business Central."

Key Features of Business Central Fund Accounting for Nonprofits

Fund Accounting: Detangle and track incoming funds to maintain accurate financials

Detangle and track incoming funds to maintain accurate financials Advanced Allocations: Accurately allocate transactions across funding streams; base entries on actual activity and statistics to distribute expenses by general ledger and metrics

Accurately allocate transactions across funding streams; base entries on actual activity and statistics to distribute expenses by general ledger and metrics Fixed Allocation: Base allocation entries on templates to easily distribute expenses

Base allocation entries on templates to easily distribute expenses Budgeting by Funds: Balance books across an entire chart of accounts and track budget to actual

Balance books across an entire chart of accounts and track budget to actual Encumbrance Tracking: Ensure accurate spend control and cash flow

About BroadPoint

BroadPoint is an award-winning Microsoft partner offering technology solutions and consulting services. Since 2001, BroadPoint has delivered technology and business intelligence applications including Microsoft Dynamics for CRM and ERP. Learn more at www.broadpoint.net .

