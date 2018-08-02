Broadridge Adds Atom Analytics Founders to its Data and Analytics Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc . (NYSE: BR), a global fintech leader and new addition to the S&P 500 Index, has hired Matt Schiffman, Tim Kresl and Alex Golub-Sass, founders of Atom Analytics, to join Broadridge's Data and Analytics business, bringing years of expertise improving asset management distribution effectiveness through data and analytics.

The addition of the Atom Analytics team is the latest development in a series of expansions that advance Broadridge's strategy to help asset managers derive deep insights from distribution data to better inform their growth strategies. In the last year, Broadridge has invested in expanding its solutions with the acquisition of global institutional data and intelligence provider Spence Johnson, and specialist European fund market and research firm MackayWilliams.

Broadridge provides insights on retail and institutional fund distribution globally, and the addition of the Atom Analytics team will strengthen Broadridge's capability to provide US market insights and strategy expertise as part of its overall integrated offering that includes consulting, research, data and analytics, and reporting to help asset managers navigate the changing distribution landscape, identify new products and grow sales.

The current landscape requires a deeper understanding of advisors; shifting from classifying advisors based on distribution, products and current sales volume to segmentation that also incorporates advisor goals, needs and preferences. The Atom Analytics team leverages customer data sets to create centralized segmentation strategies that drive informed decisions across all distribution channels. This enables asset managers to leverage sales data more systematically to communicate a targeted message to advisors that are likely to sell their products.

"Adding Matt, Tim and Alex enables Broadridge to extend the value of our analytics solutions, help clients plan for the changes in fund distribution and be ready for what's next," said Dan Cwenar, Head of Asset Management Data and Analytics, Broadridge. "Using data and insights to efficiently and effectively deepen relationships with key customers, including advisors and individual investors is a key differentiator for asset managers."

"We are delighted to be part of Broadridge. This affords us the opportunity to leverage Broadridge's extremely robust distribution data and analytics solutions to inform advisor segmentation, advisor journey mapping and brand enhancement," said Tim Kresl, Founding Partner, Atom Analytics. "We believe the addition of the Atom Analytics team to Broadridge will provide clients with a fully integrated data and insights solution to help enhance distribution effectiveness."

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a $4 billion global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Atom Analytics

Atom Analytics partners with leading financial services firms to translate customer data into meaningful actions that improve distribution outcomes. Using advanced analytics paired with the decades of industry experience, Atom Analytics partners with clients to create bespoke segmentation strategies and drive effective customer journey mapping. The founding partners of Atom Analytics are Matt Schiffman, Tim Kresl and Alex Golub-Sass. For more information about Atom Analytics, please visit www.AtomAnalytics.com.

