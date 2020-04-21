Broadridge Announces $1.5 Million Commitment for Community Relief to Help Those Affected by COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced a series of community relief efforts to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a commitment of $1.5 million to help communities and individuals affected by the virus.

"Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. We are thankful to all of the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers who are heroically supporting us during these challenging times, and to our own associates who are performing essential work on behalf of the financial services industry," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "Aiding the communities where we work and live is a cornerstone of our culture, and I am so pleased with actions taken by Broadridge and our associates to support those impacted by the virus."

Broadridge will directly donate an initial $1 million to support charities and schools globally across its 12 largest associate locations in the United States (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania), Canada, India, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The funds will focus on organizations targeting hunger relief for vulnerable populations, critical medical services and equipment, and school equipment needed for remote learning. These include Pronto, which provides food to vulnerable populations in Long Island, New York and the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, which helps those at risk in multiple locations across the state.

In addition, Broadridge will invest up to $500,000 to double match associate donations to COVID-19 causes of their choosing.

In keeping with its commitment to volunteering to enable better financial lives, Broadridge is extending its volunteer program activities to support virtual learning via student mock trade shows, career coaching, mentoring, career advice, and more. Broadridge employees are given paid volunteer time off days to support eligible community involvement and will now have broader opportunities to support virtual career experiences and remote learning for students.

