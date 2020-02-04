Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.54 Per Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than $7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries.

