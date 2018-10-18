Broadridge Launches Next-Generation Global Asset Servicing Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), an S&P 500 company and global Fintech leader, today announced a next-generation solution to address key industry, business and operational challenges with global asset servicing. Designed and developed with a global tier-one bank and now cloud and SaaS-enabled and selected by leading global banks, the full end-to-end solution streamlines corporate actions, dividend and coupon processing across multiple asset classes, business lines and regions by automating the full asset servicing lifecycle, bringing scale, speed, accuracy and efficiency to firms globally.

Inefficient processes in asset servicing currently present significant challenges, specifically an increase in operational risk and a reduced ability to control costs. The Broadridge global asset servicing solution helps firms mitigate these drawbacks by standardizing and automating processes for announcements, notifications, elections, accruals, entitlements, and settlements globally. Broadridge's global asset servicing solution has the ability to support and enhance front office activities through comprehensive data management and analytics, helping traders and portfolio managers mitigate against losses and pursue revenue generation, for example through arbitrage opportunities.

This solution is currently being deployed by leading global firms, including as a unified global platform replacing multiple silo systems across geographies and business units, spanning the Investment Bank, Wealth and Asset Management business lines. With one centralized platform, clients can view, manage and report across portfolios, events and global trading models, bringing visibility and transparency across the entire asset servicing lifecycle.

"The number of corporate actions is increasing across global markets – each one navigating a complex network of intermediaries and custodians. With fragmented systems and regulatory pressures increasing processing challenges, financial institutions need a modern solution that simplifies their architecture, streamlines the operations and improves risk management," said Tom Carey, President of Broadridge Global Technology and Operations. "Our industry-leading solution – designed by users for users – simplifies the technology of our capital markets clients and helps their back-office functions drive real business and operational value."

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than US $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com

