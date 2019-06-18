Broadridge Launches SFTR Change Management Service

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc . (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader that is part of the S&P 500® Index, has announced a change management service to help companies design their target operating models to be compliant with the impending Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR). The new service provides a practical blueprint for front-to-back changes to overall architecture, organizational structure, business processes and location strategy. In addition, Broadridge is offering project management, business analysis and testing support to augment internal project teams and help firms comply with SFTR in a timely manner.

SFTR is part of the European Union's implementation of the global effort to regulate shadow banking and increase transparency in the securities finance markets. The rules are set to become effective in Europe in the second quarter of 2020. Market participants face huge challenges around SFTR compliance due to its complexity. There is a pressing need to define operating models to meet reporting deadlines and avoid increases in costs and operational risk. Firms must also solve difficult questions around areas such as data sources, exception management flows (including counterparty interaction) and reporting vendor services.

"At Broadridge, we leverage our deep knowledge of the securities finance business, experts who have held senior roles in banks, and lessons learned from EMIR and MIFID trade reporting to help clients solve issues related to SFTR implementation," said Patrick Collins, practice lead for Broadridge Consulting Services in EMEA. "We can specialize in helping firms cut through the complexity of SFTR, creating a long-term vision for their SFTR operating model that will provide a platform for future expansion."

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500®Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations and infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than US $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs over 10,000 full-time associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations

+1 516-472-5129

edings.thibault@broadridge.com

Media:

Tina Wadhwa

Broadridge Financial Solutions

+1 212-973-6164

tina.wadhwa@broadridge.com

Georgie Gold

Cognito Europe

+44 (0)20 7426 9428

Georgie.Gold@cognitomedia.com

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.broadridge.com

