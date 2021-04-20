Broadridge Schedules Webcast and Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on May 4, 2021

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended March 31, 2021 of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Broadridge will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 4, 2021, to discuss the results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, and Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-877-328-2502 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-412-317-5419.

A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations website. Through May 13, 2021, the recording will also be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 passcode: 10155380 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 passcode: 10155380 for international callers.

