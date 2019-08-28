Broadridge to Participate in D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Fast Connections Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced that Jim Young, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Fast Connections Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 2:40 PM EST. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Broadridge Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader and a part of the S&P 500® Index, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $7 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day of U.S. and Canadian securities. Broadridge employs over 11,000 full-time associates in 18 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

