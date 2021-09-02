Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that it will be participating at two upcoming investor events.

DA Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference – Virtual Forum

Date: September 9, 2021

Broadridge Chief Financial Officer Edmund Reese and Head of Investor Relations Edings Thibault will host individual meetings with investors. A webcast link to the conference event page will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference - Virtual Forum

Date: September 13, 2021

Broadridge Chief Financial Officer Edmund Reese and Head of Investor Relations Edings Thibault will host individual meetings with investors. Mr. Reese will also participate in a Q&A session with Piper Sandler analyst Chris Donat which will be presented during the conference. A webcast link to the conference event page will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Investor Relations

(516) 472-5129

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

(212) 918-6966

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

