Broadridge's LTX® Announces Leadership Transitions, Jim Kwiatkowski Named CEO of LTX

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s [BR: NYSE] artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital trading business, today announced that Jim Kwiatkowski has been promoted to the role of CEO of LTX.

Jim Toffey, co-founder of LTX, will succeed Art Certosimo as Chairman of the LTX Board of Directors. In his role as Chairman, Jim Toffey will continue to promote innovation and advise on strategy and evolving market structure. Art Certosimo will remain on the LTX Board.

Jim Kwiatkowski

Mr. Kwiatkowski is an industry veteran, having spent more than 20 years in the electronic trading industry. Since joining LTX in 2021 as Chief Revenue Officer, Kwiatkowski spearheaded significant business, commercial, and operational developments, including strategic integrations with key OEMS partners and growth of the buy-side and dealer client base.

"Jim Kwiatkowski is a proven leader with the right expertise to scale the LTX platform and drive it forward," said Vijay Mayadas, President of Capital Markets at Broadridge. "Jim Toffey's entrepreneurial vision has been instrumental in establishing LTX as a differentiated platform that enables dealers and their buy-side customers to connect and trade more efficiently."

"LTX's mission and goal is more relevant than ever– to solve the deep and complex liquidity issues in the credit markets through the use of AI and advanced trading protocols," said Jim Kwiatkowski. "Since launching, LTX has made incredible strides toward advancing the structure of the corporate bond market for the benefit of all market participants. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the team as we build upon that foundation."

"I am excited to hand the day-to-day reigns over to Jim Kwiatkowski where his immense electronic markets experience will drive innovation in the credit markets through AI and innovative trading protocols," said Jim Toffey.

Since its launch in 2020, LTX has attracted many of the world's leading asset managers and dealers, with over $7 billion in initiated firm orders and an average daily volume of $26 billion in the Liquidity Cloud.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About LTX

LTX is Broadridge's electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with a next-gen, patented e-trading protocol to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution. For more information, visit www.ltxtrading.com.

