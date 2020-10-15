Broadstone Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of IPO Over-Allotment Option

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced yesterday the closing of the issuance of an additional 530,301 units pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The additional units were sold at the initial offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $5,303,010 to the Company and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $305,303,010.

About Broadstone Acquisition Corp.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus its search on fundamentally sound but stressed businesses in the UK and Europe.

