Broadview Group Launches Private Investment Company with Permanent Capital Base

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview Group" or the "Company"), a St. Louis-based company, founded by industry veterans Jason Logsdon and Clay Hunter, has announced the launch of a private investment company to acquire and build leading middle market businesses.

Broadview Group enters the market with a unique business model, leveraging a permanent capital base and strategic and operational support capabilities to provide tremendous flexibility and ideal alignment with owners and management teams who are passionate about growth and creating long-term value. The Company invests in and acquires majority and significant minority stakes in profitable, North American companies with $25 - $250 million of revenue and $3 - $20 million of EBITDA and targets attractive sectors, including commercial and industrial product manufacturers, specialty distributors, commercial and industrial service providers, and food and agriculture businesses. Broadview Group aims to initially invest $15 - $75 million in each platform investment and provides additional capital to its companies to fuel organic growth initiatives and support strategic, complementary acquisitions.

"We formed Broadview Group because we deeply value building businesses and because we believe there is a better model for owning and growing them," commented Hunter. "There are many upsides to the traditional private equity, family office and corporate models, but each also has drawbacks for entrepreneurs and management teams of growing businesses looking to create long-term value. We bring the best of each model to our partners and companies."

Logsdon added, "We wanted to combine our experience building businesses with a structure and model that mirrors our long-term perspective and vision, reflects our values, and ensures our priorities are truly aligned with those of our management teams. Our permanent capital base and other elements of our business allow us to think differently, work differently and partner differently than most private equity or family office investors. Aligned time frames and working with a team who shares a common set of priorities and values is what we believe most business owners and management teams really want in a partner. It is exciting to bring a differentiated approach to this sector and support the long-term growth of middle market companies."

With over 50 years of combined experience leading, investing in, and working closely with growth-oriented, middle-market companies, Logsdon and Hunter bring significant expertise in the strategic, operational, and financial matters critical for adding value to Broadview Group's partnerships with entrepreneurs, management teams, and companies. As Broadview Group's chief executive officer, Hunter draws on decades of experience building middle market platforms, including most recently as managing director at The Stephens Group, a private investment firm backed by the resources of the Stephens family, and prior to that as managing director at Harbour Group, one of the oldest private equity firms in the U.S. Logsdon is an experienced investor and business operator, most recently founding and growing JML Capital, a long-term asset manager with a fundamental value approach and focus on agricultural and other commodity markets. Prior to launching JML Capital, Logsdon was the chief executive officer of The Maschhoffs, one of the largest pork producers in the U.S., where he was instrumental in scaling the organization into a market leader.

Despite uncertain market conditions, Broadview Group is off to a strong start. Broadview Capital Holdings, LLC (the former JML Capital and initial investment of Broadview Group at its formation) had another strong year with Logsdon continuing to lead it as its CEO, and in late 2020, Broadview Group acquired a majority interest in Solution Matrix, a manufacturer and distributor of engineered cold therapy products.

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in commercial and industrial products, specialty distribution, industrial services and food and agriculture businesses. The Company's permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries. For additional information, visit our website at www.broadviewgroup.com or contact us at [email protected].

