LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform now integrates with the Microsoft Teams collaboration hub in Office 365.

Broadvoice for Microsoft Teams, available now from the Microsoft AppSource, empowers businesses to access b-hive's enterprise-class communications functionality natively from the Teams application on any computer or mobile device.

Broadvoice Brings Enterprise Voice Services to Microsoft Teams

"In today's environment, the anywhere workforce is no longer an option; it's a must for most businesses," said George Mitsopoulos, Broadvoice's chief product officer. "Microsoft Teams has grown 275 percent since last fall – from 20 million to 75 million users – as businesses seek to replicate a collaborative office environment with employees who are all working from home. Teams is well known as a hub for messaging and collaboration; what's missing is enterprise-level voice communications. Broadvoice for Microsoft Teams fills the gap."

Users can make and take calls directly from the Microsoft Teams application, unifying collaboration, messaging and voice in a single shared workspace. Broadvoice for Microsoft Teams users also have access to b-hive's advanced calling and call center features, like call routing, auto attendant, call queues, faxing and more.

"Businesses no longer have to run their enterprise call handling and call center functionality separately from their Teams collaboration platform," said Mitsopoulos. "Broadvoice for Microsoft Teams brings them together in one place."

Broadvoice for Microsoft Teams is an add-on to any b-hive Cloud PBX seat. No hardware of software installation is required. Administrators only need enable the solution for their employees.

Broadvoice b-hive and Broadvoice for Microsoft Teams are hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure and backed by around-the-clock monitoring and support, enterprise-grade encryption and built-in security.

For a limited time, Broadvoice for Microsoft Teams is available free for the first 30 days with any paid b-hive Cloud PBX seat.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

