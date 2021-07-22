LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced today that the company has acquired GoContact, an Aveiro, Portugal-based international provider of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions with sales and service operations in Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Angola and Colombia. GoContact's cloud-native CCaaS platform includes integrated omnichannel and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Terms were not disclosed.

Broadvoice Expands Technology Portfolio, Vertical Markets and Global Reach with GoContact Acquisition

"This transaction delivers immediate synergies for both companies," said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy. "GoContact has an extraordinary growth story thanks to its powerful cloud-native platform, market position in the fast-growing business process outsourcing (BPO) vertical, and extraordinary team of professionals on the ground in three continents. The complementary technologies, expertise and geographic reach of our combined resources will accelerate the growth of our newly combined company."

Scope and Scale Synergies

The combination of Broadvoice's and GoContact's technologies, operations and talent give the merged organization distinct competitive advantages, including:

Broadvoice's leadership in the Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) in the U.S.

Go Contact's leadership in the Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market in Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM)

, and (EMEA) and (LATAM) UCaaS and CCaaS cross sales to existing and new customers in each company's respective geographic markets

Strong in-market sales and service footprints across four continents – North America , Europe , Africa and South America

, , and Similar technologies and platforms to enable natural integration of each other's products into customer offerings going forward

Cutting-edge solutions that empower customers to deliver a superior customer experience through embedded CRM, collaboration and helpdesk software-as-a-service platforms

Scalable solutions targeting the large high-growth cloud contact center market

Award-winning customer experience and operational excellence

"Broadvoice checked every box as GoContact's growth partner— from our shared customer-first approach to investment in top-tier talent and technology," said GoContact CEO Rui Marques. "We look forward to working with our new Broadvoice team to empower our business customers with the ability to cut costs, increase collaboration and deliver superior customer experiences."



Branding, Leadership and Staff

The combined company will maintain each firm's established brands in their respective regions, operating as Broadvoice throughout North America and GoContact in the EMEA and LATAM regions. Additionally, all of GoContact's 100 employees will join the Broadvoice team, which includes more than 200 employees in the U.S. and Canada.

Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy, President Sam Ghahremanpour and CPO George Mitsopoulos will continue to serve in their respective roles for the combined company.



GoContact CEO Rui Marques will remain CEO of GoContact. GoContact CTO João Camarate will serve as the CTO for the combined company.

Murphy and Ghahremanpour will serve on the company's board of directors.

About GoContact

GoContact specializes in integrated Contact Center solutions, combining cloud platform as a service (CPaaS) contact center as a service (CCaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI). The company developed its cloud-native voice platform and contact center from the ground up to reduce the technological complexity of managing contact centers, eliminating barriers between people and technology. GoContact has an international presence, operating in Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Angola and Colombia, among others. For more information, visit www.gocontact.com.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

