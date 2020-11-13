Broadvoice Experts Speak on the Anywhere Workforce, UCaaS and Microsoft Teams Integration at Sandler Partners Summit 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that its executive and channel leaders are featured experts at the Sandler Partners Summit 2020, Nov. 17-18. Broadvoice also is a Diamond Sponsor for the two-day virtual experience hosted by Sandler Partners, America's fastest-growing technology services distributor.

"Broadvoice is a channel-first organization, and Sandler Partners has been a key partner in our go-to-market strategy," said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy. "We are proud to support the master agency's efforts to educate and enable sales partners to help business customers with the urgent challenges of work-from-home, business continuity, and digital-first sales and delivery."

Murphy will be an expert panelist on UC as a Service (UCaaS) strategies and solutions for the "anywhere workforce" during the "Power Breakfast: UCaaS Leadership Roundtable," which kicks off day two at 9:15-10 a.m. PT on November 18. This discussion is a rare opportunity to hear advanced perspectives on technology as it stands today and where it will go in the future. Be a fly on the wall to get insight into UCaaS and learn ways to succeed in a competitive market.

Broadvoice Solutions Architect Michael Andrew Farkas-Jones joins the Tech Panel, "Deconstructing Microsoft Teams Telephony," at 12-12:50 p.m. PT on November 18. The session will cover the opportunities to deliver calling with the popular Microsoft Teams collaboration hub. In May, Broadvoice announced Broadvoice for Microsoft Teams to deliver support for enterprise-class communications functionality natively from the Teams application on any computer or mobile device.

Meet Broadvoice channel leaders at these sessions or at the Broadvoice virtual booth where the company will be showcasing its new Broadvoice Bubble text messaging and marketing platform.

About Sandler Partners Summit 2020

Sandler Partners Summit 2020 will feature 30 sessions across this two-day period and will be a networking opportunity and informational experience for agents across the country. Sessions elaborating on the year's most cutting-edge technology, workshops on client-partner relations, and educational discussions to cultivate personal growth will all be available for attendees. Many sessions will be run by top-performing sales partners and feature key leaders in the telecom space. For more information, visit https://summit.sandlerpartners.com/.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

