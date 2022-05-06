Broadvoice Honored with Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Team of the Year in 2022 American Business Awards®

Cloud Communications Provider's Customer Success Orientation Team Wins for Launching 90-Day Customer Success Program

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UCaaS), contact center (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced that it has been honored by The 20th Annual American Business Awards® with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category for telecommunications.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

The winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 professionals worldwide in the three-month judging process.

Broadvoice's Customer Success Orientation Team was honored for successfully launching and executing the company's 90-day Customer Success Program, which earned a 2022 Bronze Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service earlier this year.

"In 2019, we overhauled our approach to customer satisfaction so that CSAT metrics are the measure of everything we do at Broadvoice," said Broadvoice COO Herb Pyles. "In 2021, we challenged ourselves to set a new standard for customer experience in the telecom industry with our 90-day Customer Success Program. Our Customer Success Orientation Team is the heart of this award-winning program."

The Broadvoice Customer Success Program provides the company's new cloud communications customers with three months of dedicated professional support at no cost to ease their learning curve, ensure their system is set up correctly and promote user adoption companywide.

The Customer Success Program kicked off in fall 2021 with more than 500 customers and recorded no opt-outs or unhappy customers and a 96 percent CSAT score. Early results also show reductions in customer calls to service, technical and billing support.

"Zero percent unhappy customers seems unrealistic, but you guys managed to achieve this … congratulations," wrote one ABA category judge.

Broadvoice has earned prestigious accolades for its customer satisfaction team and strategy. In 2021, Broadvoice won Silver Stevie Awards for Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy, Best Customer Feedback Strategy and Best Front-Line Customer Service Team for programs that are still active today.

