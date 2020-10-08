Broadvoice Joins Nonpartisan 'Time to Vote' Coalition

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that it has joined Time to Vote, a business-led, nonpartisan coalition that aims to increase voter participation in the U.S. elections.

The coalition, which includes companies representing more than six million workers in the U.S., is addressing low voter turnout by giving employees the time and the tools they need to exercise their right to vote in the November general election.

In support of its Time to Vote pledge, Broadvoice is providing paid time off for employees to cast their ballots and volunteer at the polls on Election Day.

"Choosing between securing their jobs and voting is a source of frustration for many working Americans and has resulted in low voter turnout during recent election cycles," said Jim Murphy, CEO at Broadvoice. "Broadvoice is pleased to support the Time to Vote coalition by giving our employees paid time off to vote or volunteer at polling stations on Election Day."

The Time to Vote coalition was formed in the summer of 2018 to ensure that member companies' employees had a work schedule that allowed them to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. As a result, more than half of U.S. eligible voters cast a ballot, the highest turnout rate for a midterm election in four decades according to Pew Research Center.

This year Time to Vote is engaging with more employers, including Broadvoice, and has enrolled more than 700 member companies that have committed to giving their employees the time and tools to vote in the general election on November 3, 2020.

Time to Vote is asking more companies to join the movement and commit to giving its employees the time and resources they need to vote. The goal is to have more than 1,000 companies – from a diverse set of industries representing every state – join the movement by general election day.

Businesses interested in joining Time to Vote can visit www.maketimetovote.org. To see the list of Time to Vote companies, click here.

About Time to Vote

Time to Vote is a nonpartisan, business-led initiative to help ensure employees across America don't have to choose between voting and earning a paycheck. Participation includes giving employees access to and information about early voting or vote-by-mail options, offering paid time off on Election Day or making it a day without meetings. Time to Vote was founded by Levi Strauss & Co., Patagonia and PayPal ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, when 411 companies representing all 50 states and a variety of industries joined. For more information, visit www.maketimetovote.org.

*Due to age, citizenship status and other factors, not all workers are guaranteed to be eligible U.S. voters.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

Media Contact:

Jacob Burridge

Media Relations Manager

Broadvoice

949.205.1103

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice