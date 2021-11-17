Broadvoice Launches 90-Day Customer Success Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), virtual call center and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today that it's setting a new standard for UC as a Service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) implementation and adoption with the launch of its 90-day Customer Success Program backed by a dedicated Customer Success Orientation Team.

"Once a company has chosen to leverage the Broadvoice b-hive platform for all-in-one communications and collaboration, we know they want to experience the benefits right away," said Herb Pyles, Chief Operating Officer at Broadvoice. "That's why we've always had a multistep implementation process complete with user training. Now, we're building on that best practice by providing dedicated specialists to guide them through the first 90 days to ensure their experiences are maximized."

The Broadvoice implementation process already exceeds industry-standard self-service installs by including customized needs assessment, network readiness assessment, design and configuration, on-site survey, professional installation, training and issue resolution.

Today, Broadvoice is announcing an additional three months of dedicated professional support to ease the learning curve, ensure the system is set up correctly and promote user adoption companywide.

To kick off the engagement, customers receive a welcome packet with contact information, escalation lists and how-to instructions on b-hive features, the admin portal, billing, etc.

Customers also are assigned a dedicated Customer Success Orientation Specialist, who will assist with technical adjustments to call flows, answer billing questions or provide additional training and recommendations.

At the end of 90 days, customers receive a "graduation" packet, which includes contact information, how to open a support ticket, and everything the customer needs to know as they transition to our ongoing support teams.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

