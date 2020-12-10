Broadvoice Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Best in Business List in Telecom

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice ®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), and SIP trunking services for businesses, has been named to Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business list in the Telecom category. Inc. created the Best in Business Awards to honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. (on newsstands December 29, 2020), recognizes small and medium privately held American businesses that have had a superlative impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries — health, software, retail, business services, and more — and in age- and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was very competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits — a huge success for these honors in their inaugural year.

Broadvoice was recognized for supporting America's small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to stay connected with customers and employees with cloud-based communications systems as well as more than $1 million in credits and payment deferments.

"Our team worked hard to help businesses navigate the unexpected challenges of the pandemic through our technology and service experience and continued commitment to our small business customers," said Jim Murphy, CEO at Broadvoice. "It is an honor to be recognized for those efforts with the Inc.'s Best in Business Award."

Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About INC. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers' in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com .

Media Contact:

Ion Danes

Director of Digital Marketing

Broadvoice

323-471-3015

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice

Related Links

http://www.broadvoice.com

