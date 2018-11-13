Broadvoice Names Brian Kelly as Southeast Regional Channel Manager

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, has made another investment in its fast-growing national channel program with the addition of Brian Kelly as Regional Channel Manager in the southeast region.

Kelly brings more than a decade of experience in industry sales and channel management to Broadvoice. He joins the company after 11 years at Vonage, where he was an industry-leading channel sales manager. Prior to the acquisition of Vocalocity by Vonage, Kelly was instrumental in building the channel from the ground up. After the merger in 2013, he continued his role as channel sales manager and helped lead the first agent channel for Vonage.

"We've seen tremendous growth in the channel this year," said Tessley Smith, vice president of channel at Broadvoice. "With the addition of Kelly, we will help to solidify our presence across the country, expand our reach, and better serve our partners."

As Regional Channel Manager of the southeast region, Kelly's territories cover Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Along with growing revenue through the company's national channel program, Kelly will be responsible for partner recruiting, training, and providing sales support.

"I am very excited to join the team," says Kelly. "I'm looking forward to providing a fantastic product and world class support to my partner community."

Broadvoice offers a flexible, smart portfolio of IP-based voice and data offerings, backed by its enterprise-class, geo-redundant IP telephony platform. This includes its flagship cloud PBX and UC services, which features unlimited voice calling plans throughout the continental United States and Canada.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

