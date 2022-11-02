TrustRadius Reviewers Also Honor Broadvoice Platform in Mid-Size and Small Business Software Categories

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius has recognized Broadvoice®, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC), call center services (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, on its first annual Overall Best Software List. Broadvoice also earned listings on the 2022 Best Software lists for both Mid-sized and Small Businesses. All three listings are based on verified, independent user reviews.

Broadvoice Recognized on 2022 TrustRadius Best Software List

TrustRadius launched the Best Software List to highlight the best software products based on customer satisfaction, performance via verified reviews and market size fit. Recognized products must have more than 40 verified reviews in the past year, with a TrustRadius Score of 7.5 or higher.

"We're thrilled to be recognized among the Best Software solutions by the TrustRadius community. We're gratified that our customers value the Broadvoice b-hive unified communications platform and our managed services as an integral part of their business operations and success," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "We built the b-hive platform from the ground up to meet the needs of small and medium businesses for affordable, dependable, all-in-one communications. To ensure b-hive performs to their satisfaction, we deliver it as a service along with professional installation, a 90-day complimentary Customer Success program and a 100 percent service level agreement."

Broadvoice b-hive includes cloud PBX, Unified Communications (UC) and collaboration features with a virtual call center. In response to hybrid workers' growing demand for streamlined communications and collaboration tools, Broadvoice recently introduced its next-generation b-hive Communicator to give workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax.

"Broadvoice b-hive delivers communications capabilities rarely deployed together for enterprise cloud solutions, let alone for small and medium busineses," said Mitsopoulos. "As one of the few UCaaS providers with a proprietary platform, we have complete control over all aspects of its development and quality, allowing us to build a communications solution that evolves in lockstep with customers' needs."

Examples of TrustRadius reviews praising the Broadvoice b-hive platform's capabilities include the following authenticated customer comments:

"Broadvoice was our choice after looking at a couple of different phone solutions. Their great customer service, affordability and reliability have been just as advertised."

- Jay W., Director

"[U]sing the b-hive app, we can answer and make phone calls from our phone as if we are still in the office anywhere we are. So working from home when needed is easier for us than it ever has been."

- Kari J., Office Manager

"I am very pleased with the service [Broadvoice] provides as well as the customer support. I haven't called once and not [had] my issue addressed."

- Brian F., Real Estate Services Administrator

