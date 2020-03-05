Broadvoice Unifies Acquisitions Under New Brand Strategy for New Decade

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced today the launch of a new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website. These changes come at a time of growth and transformation for the company, which is integrating recent acquisitions, expanding its product portfolio, and renewing its commitment to providing the industry's best service culture experience and empowering customers to have meaningful interactions.

Meet The New Broadvoice

"Technology has redefined human interactions," said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy. "Device-based communication makes it easier to work remotely and be productive, but that comes at the expense of the spontaneous human moments that build real and meaningful connections. We're doing our best to rekindle those moments with intuitive technology and a high-touch customer experience even as we scale."

Broadvoice's UCaaS business has grown significantly over the last few years, doubling revenue and employees. In 2017, Broadvoice acquired XBP Inc., a software development company with proprietary technology that's now the foundation for the flagship Broadvoice b-hive cloud communications platform. In 2018, the company also acquired YipTel, a Utah-based UCaaS provider, to accelerate the company's ability to serve upper small and medium businesses (SMBs), midmarket companies and targeted verticals.

"Our acquisitions of XBP and YipTel have helped to fuel our strategic growth in the last few years," said Marisa Freeden, Vice President of Brand Experience at Broadvoice. "We've now fully integrated their technology, processes and talent under the Broadvoice banner, and we're retiring those brands. It's time to develop a collective identity that represents the next era for Broadvoice."

Broadvoice built its reputation on having a people-centric culture, valuing long-term relationships with partners and customers over short-term transactions.

"We've always taken a personal approach to the way we do business," said Freeden. "Our partners and customers know our people; they know our executive team; they know that we are just a text or phone call away and that we are care. That's the essence of our culture. We recognize that as we've become a larger organization, we need to capture that spirit as part of our brand strategy so we can continue to deliver a holistic experience for our partners and their customers," said Freeden.

Broadvoice is serious about its brand strategy. The company already has invested in realizing its brand promise to deliver "Brilliant Experiences with Every Interaction" with changes to its operational organization under the leadership of new Chief Operating Officer Herb Pyles as well as strategies for platform growth and innovation with George Mitsopoulos in the new role of Chief Product Officer. Streamlined customer onboarding and service delivery are 2020 objectives along with several major initiatives to expand the Broadvoice product portfolio, including b-hive integrations with Salesforce and Microsoft Teams.

"We didn't reinvent Broadvoice with this new brand; we solidified our core values, so that we can consistently deliver brilliant experiences to our partners and customers as we transition to the next chapter for Broadvoice," said Freeden.

Learn more about the Broadvoice brand.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

Media Contact:

Rachel Turkus

Director of Marketing

408.540.8113

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice