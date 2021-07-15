LOS ANGELES and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelVision Magazine has recognized Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses, as a winner in the 2021 Visionary Spotlight Awards for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough for Broadvoice Bubble.

Broadvoice Wins 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough for Broadvoice Bubble

"We are honored to present Broadvoice with a 2021 Overall Excellence VSA for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough," said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "Broadvoice was recognized for Broadvoice Bubble, a text messaging and marketing platform that enables businesses to connect to customers with SMS and MMS messages delivered automatically to their smartphones. Congratulations to the entire team at Broadvoice on this well-earned recognition."

Broadvoice Bubble delivers outbound text automation services, including:

Textcasts – Broadcast a text message to a list of customer mobile phone numbers.

Message Templates – Set up automated responses to customer messages.

Timetexts – Schedule text messages one at a time, as a series or as appointment reminders.

Broadvoice Bubble also enables inbound texting with Live Agent Routing, including the ability to:

Send customer texts to agent queues just like phone calls.

Leverage built-in intelligence to direct calls to the right department or agent.

Monitor text queues, volume and even individual interactions.

Plus, Broadvoice Bubble includes an API that lets businesses text-enable their software, website or other applications.

"I'm honored to accept the 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough for Broadvoice Bubble," said George Mitsopoulos, Chief Product Officer at Broadvoice. "Business texting is fast becoming the most convenient and reliable way to reach out and interact with customers – a trend that's been even more vital during the pandemic when digital strategies became the primary way to reach customers."

For more information on Broadvoice Bubble, please visit https://www.broadvoice.com/bubble/.

About the Visionary Spotlight Awards

ChannelVision created the annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories.

Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, feature set differentiation and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.

For more information about the Visionary Spotlight Awards program, contact Berge Kaprelian at [email protected].

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contact:

Marisa Freeden

Vice President of Brand & Experience

Broadvoice

626.627.6506

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice

