Broadway Podcast Network And Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Present ISOLATED INCIDENTS Audio Dramas By BIPOC & Queer Playwrights About Essential Workers And Universal Struggles

"ISOLATED INCIDENTS is an in-depth journey into the ways people grapple with racist micro-aggressions in the midst of the pandemic. It reflects and refracts the complex humanity of so many lives during this emotionally charged time," says Rattlestick Artistic Director Daniella Topol. "Anyone who cares about better understanding the ways in which racism impacts our everyday lives needs to listen to these stories."

Sound designed by Twi McCallum, co-composed by Brian Qujiada and Marvin Qujiada.

https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/isolated-incidents/

