Broadway Showstopper Liz Callaway Brings Her Cabaret Talents Exclusively to the Regency Room This Fall

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For one night only on September 1, 2019 Colonial Williamsburg Resorts invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy a Broadway experience right in the heart of Williamsburg as two-time Tony Award nominee, Emmy Award winner, and famed vocalist Liz Callaway will perform live at the iconic Williamsburg Inn.

This will be an intimate cabaret experience at the recently refurbished and reimagined Regency Room with Liz Callaway accompanied by pianist. Liz made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along and she has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers and The Look of Love. Liz sang the Academy Award nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin.

"Having traveled and performed all over the world, I am eager to be making my first trip to Colonial Williamsburg this fall," said Liz Callaway. "It such a unique destination, rich with culture, and I look forward to bringing them my own little touch of Broadway to the destination."

Labor Day Meets Broadway Getaway

The public is invited to experience this unique live performance, while kicking off Fall surrounded by the beauty and activities of Colonial Williamsburg, with a special room package that includes:

A two-night stay at an official Colonial Williamsburg Hotel

2 Preferred seats for Broadway in Williamsburg , featuring Liz Callaway

in , featuring Up to $350 in Resort Outlet Savings Coupons

in Resort Outlet Savings Coupons 25% Off Colonial Williamsburg Admission

The package, Broadway in Williamsburg is available from August 28 – September 2. Additional activities and more information on guest benefits and resort amenities are available at https://www.colonialwilliamsburgresorts.com or by calling 1-855-231-7240.

An Evening to Remember

Ticket holders to this special event will enjoy an evening that begins with cocktails on the Williamsburg Inn Social Terrace, including Barboursville Cuvee 1814 sparkling wine and specialty cocktails such as "The Artist," with fresh lime, prosecco and St. Germaine, and the "Southern Aristocrat" featuring bourbon, ginger, bitters and fresh grilled peach garnish to top it off. Passed hors d'oeuvres will also be served on the Terrace as guests can soak in the stunning Terrace views, while enjoying libations and light bites.

Heading into dinner, the Regency Room will welcome guests to an exceptional three-course dinner with selectively paired wine selections. Dinner highlights include a choice of Grilled Cedar River Prime Ribeye coupled with Roasted Autumn Vegetables, Creamy Lyonnaise Potatoes and "Sauce Bordelaise" Paired with Sterling Cabernet Sauvignon or Seared Truffled Sea Bass, accompanied by Parsnip Silk, Brown Butter and Sage Heirloom Carrots and Lemon Puree Paired with Chateau Gaubert Blanc to start.

With world-class entertainment with Broadway star Liz Callaway at the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Williamsburg Inn Regency Room, this event is sure to deliver a most memorable experience for all.

Ticket Information

Bringing Broadway to Williamsburg featuring Liz Callaway, the entire package of specialty cocktails, three course dinner and a rare musical performance is available to book for only $150++ per person (limited seating). With world-class entertainment at the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Williamsburg Inn Regency Room, this event is sure to deliver a meal, music and memories, fans will not soon forget.

Guests may book tickets by calling 1(866)566-3418 or visiting www.colonialwilliamsburgresorts.com.

About Colonial Williamsburg Resorts

Colonial Williamsburg Resorts includes a picturesque campus offering guests five unique hotel properties including the iconic Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn, newly renovated Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection, Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel and Suites, the Griffin Hotel, and the experiential authentic 18th-century Colonial Houses. The resort offers a range of events and amenities including 4 historic taverns, 15 food and beverage outlets providing exquisite culinary experiences from casual to elegant dining, the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club featuring 45 holes designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Rees Jones, a world-class full-service spa and fitness center, pools, meeting and flexible event spaces, and scenic gardens providing the perfect venue for weddings and special events.

About Colonial Williamsburg

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation preserves, restores and operates Virginia's 18th-century capital of Williamsburg. Innovative and interactive experiences highlight the relevance of the American Revolution to contemporary life and the importance of an informed, active citizenry. The Colonial Williamsburg experience includes hundreds of restored and reconstructed original buildings, renowned museums of decorative arts and folk art, extensive educational outreach programs for students, teachers, and visitors. Philanthropic support and revenue from admissions, products and hospitality operations sustain Colonial Williamsburg's educational programs and preservation initiatives.

